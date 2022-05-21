If you’re going to carry out your democratic duty, then you might as well do it in style – and that’s what some Aussies decided to do when they voted in the federal election on Saturday in just their underwear.

And it wasn’t actually due to the typically hot weather in the country which sparked the phenomenon, but rather a PR campaign by the swimwear brand, Budgy Smuggler.

Because of course it was.

In a post to their Instagram account earlier this week, the company wrote: “The election is coming in hot and while we don’t mind who you vote for, we do want you to exercise your constitutional right to vote without pants on.”

They then went on to promise a free pair – in the form of a $65 (£36) voucher - to voters who snap a picture of them in the fashion accessory and post it on social media with the hashtag #SmugglersDecide.

If you thought Australians would opt not to embarrass themselves by stripping down to their undies, then you underestimated the Aussie’s apparent love of free stuff.

And to be honest, we don’t blame them.

Budgy Smugglers wrote on Saturday: “It’s gonna be an expensive election day at Budgy Smuggler. We expected maybe a few people would take up the offer to vote in smugglers for a free pair… we’re up to 100 and it’s only 11am.”

They confirmed vouchers would be sent out to participants on Monday.

While the wearing of Budgy Smugglers was optional, voting is mandatory in the country, and polling day ended with incumbent prime minister Scott Morrison conceding defeat to opposition leader Anthony Albanese of the Labor Party.

Speaking after his win, Mr Albanese said: “I want to unite the country. I think people want to come together, look for our common interest [and] look towards that sense of common purpose.

“I think people have had enough of division; what they want is to come together as a nation, and I intend to lead that.”

