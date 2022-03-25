A Tory voter has told the party she formerly supported to "just go" in a scathing speech on BBC Question Time.

Addressing security minister Damian Hinds during a conversation about the cost of living crisis, the audience member said she was "disappointed" in the government and laid into it for "the mess" she said it has made. She said:

"I can't tell you how disappointed I am with your government, I really can't express in words the mess you made.

"I sat through the pandemic and I watched money be haemorrhaged away, money that we could well do with now.

"I think you are out of touch, you are dealing in millions and millions and trillions of pounds. You know the cost of everything and the value of nothing.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"We're up to there in debt, wishing we were taller.

"I don't know what to say to you other than the lot of you just go, just go. And this is from someone who voted for you. What a disappointment you are."

Clips of her savage intervention circulated on Twitter and went viral with many people praising her.





















And elsewhere on the show, the panel discussed the P&O Ferries scandal, the Ukrainian refugee crisis and whether Rishi Sunak's spring statement cut the mustard.

When you consider the topics above, Boris Johnson's government isn't looking great.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

