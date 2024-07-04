Britain's most tattooed woman breaks silence on meeting Rishi Sunak in her bikini

Britain’s most tattooed woman has spoken about meeting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a rather bizarre instalment ofThis Morning on Wednesday (July 3).

The day before the general election, Sunak appeared on the ITV show – but not after Becky Holt, a model and OnlyFans creator, spoke to presenter Ben Shephard about her tattoos, which cover 95 per cent of her skin.

As he waited, Sunak was photographed looking on awkwardly as she was interviewed in a bikini.

The whole thing sparked a big reaction on social media and now Holt herself has shared her thoughts on the experience.





As it turns out, she loved the whole thing and had a few nice words to say about Sunak.



“Can you believe that I met the Prime Minister today... that's kind of like bucket list,” Holt said in a video posted to her Instagram reels.

She went on to compliment him by saying: “He had the nicest teeth and the nicest skin that I've ever seen. Amazing, thanks. Had the best day ever.”

When Sunak did give an interview on the show, hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley asked him what his favourite meal was, to which he responded: “Well, my favourite meal generally is sandwiches. You know, I'm a big sandwich person.”

“Can’t believe I actually met the Prime Minister today,” she added in a photo caption, as well as sharing some of the memes that got posted following the show.













July 4 marks election day across the UK, and it’s been a long six weeks since Sunak first announced the snap election in the rain outside Number 10 – involving a string of gaffes that seemed to come on a daily basis .

