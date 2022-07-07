It's been a tumultuous week in British politics, and nothing depicts the political circus best than Benny Hill theme music being blasted in Westminister as it all unfolds.

Saxophone hit "Yakety Sax" by Boots Randolph played while the media awaited for prime minister Boris Johnson to resign, after more than59 MPs have quit their government jobs in the last few days.

Some high-profile resignations include the now-former chancellor Rishi Sunak and former health secretary, Sajid Javid, after Johnson apologised for how he handled the Chris Pincher scandal.

Even new replacements are telling Johnson to go such as Nadim Zahawi as the new chancellor urged in a public letter, and Michelle Donlan who was appointed as the new education secretary has quit just two days into the job.



As resignations continue to roll in and Johnson's time draws to an end, the soundtrack to this historic moment is the Benny Hill theme tune - a quintessentially British response to a political crisis.

The music was so loud in fact that it could be heard while a Tory MP Chris Philp was being interviewed on Sky News.



























The timing of the tune certainly left people in stitches as they felt it perfectly depicts the chaos.

















And who was the comedic mastermind behind this tune request? None other than actor Hugh Grant tweeted asking pro-EU protester Steve Bray to play the song.



"Morning @snb1962 Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?"





And Bray was more than happy to oblige as he responded: "Just for @HackedOffHugh as requested here today at the media circus... College Green. The Benny Hill theme tune," along with a clip of the music blaring.

Truly a wild time in British politics.



