Education Secretary claims Sajid Javid has bought non-existent Monkeypox vaccine

Nadhim Zahawi claims that Sajid Javid has "already bought" the vaccine for Monkeypox - despite one not actually existing.

There is no current treatment recommended by WHO, or any vaccine directly targeted at the virus.

However, as it is a cousin virus of Smallpox, the same (very old) vaccine could be up to 85% effective in preventing Monkeypox.

The UK has so far confirmed 20 cases, and those who have symptoms have been told to isolate up to 21 days to prevent the spread.

