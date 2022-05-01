President Joe Biden cracked some jokes about former president Donald Trump and his opposing party at last night's White House Correspondents' Dinner, a tradition that was missed by many.

The event returned to the White House after a two-year-long hiatus due to Covid and Biden's appearance marks the first time a sitting president has been in attendance since 2016 which is known for mocking the sitting POTUS.

Trump notably boycotted the event during his presidency and Biden, 79, could not pass up an opportunity to quip the former President.

This is the first time a president has attended this dinner in six years," Biden began. "It's understandable, we had a horrible plague followed by two years of Covid."

The crowd erupted in a mixture of laughter, applause, and cautious "oohs" as Biden chirped at Trump.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But Trump was not the only one president Biden targeted jokes at, he also roasted the GOP, the press, and himself.

“I’m not here to roast the GOP, that’s not really my style — and besides, there’s nothing I can say about the GOP that Kevin McCarthy hasn’t already put on tape.” Biden said in reference to the House Minority Leader's leaked audio recordings in which he criticized Trump in the wake of January 6.

That joke led to even more "oohs" from the audience than the one about Trump's refusal to attend the correspondent's dinner.

Poking fun at the correspondents in attendance, Biden joked, "I’m really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have."

To even the playing field, President Biden made a few jokes about himself.



"Republicans seem to support one fellow. Some guy named Brandon. He's having a really good year. And I'm kind of happy for him," Biden said.



"The very first president to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was Calvin Coolidge in 1924. I had just been elected to the United States Senate," Biden said making a joke about his age which is often used against him negatively in the media.

The White House Correspondents Dinner is an annual event hosted by the White House Correspondents' Association, the organization of journalists who cover the White House and presidency.

The dinner helps funds scholarships for students in journalism programs.

Besides the President's quick standup routine, Daily Show host Trevor Noah served as the main comedian for the night. Other star guests included Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Martha Stewart, Miranda Kerr, and more.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.