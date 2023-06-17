Theory suggests why Biden said 'God save the Queen'

Joe Biden has sparked confusion after he signed off a speech at the National Safer Communities Summit in West Hartford, Connecticut on Friday by saying 'God save the Queen.'

Given that Biden was speaking to gun control advocates in the United States and that Queen Elizabeth II died in September many have been left perplexed as to why the president chose to say this.

However, Yoni Appelbaum, the deputy editor of The Atlantic has given a suggestion as to why Biden might have said the phrase even though it had no relevancy to the event.

On Twitter Appelbaum wrote: "Biden has the extremely odd habit of ending his remarks with cryptic phrases whose significance is mostly legible only to him. ‘God save the queen’ is also what he said right after certifying Trump’s election in 2017. He seems to use it to mean something like, ‘God help us all.'”

That would seem plausible and inevitably, like most things in US politics all links back to Trump.

We're unlikely to truly know why Biden said it until he admits it himself, so until then it'll have to remain a mystery.

