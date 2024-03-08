Joe Biden's reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene is the funniest thing you'll see today

Controversial conspiracy theorist and Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has had quite the week, first going viral for telling broadcaster Emily Maitlis to “f*** off” when she was asked why Donald Trump attracts conspiracists, and now she’s been laughed at by US President Joe Biden for her outfit choice during his State of the Union address.

Biden touched on a range of issues during the annual presidential message to Congress on Thursday, including slamming comments made by his “predecessor”, of whom Greene is an ardent supporter.

He said: “[Trump] tells Putin, ‘do whatever the hell you want.’ That’s a quote – a former president actually said that.

“Bowing down to a Russian leader. It’s dangerous, outrageous and it’s unacceptable.”

Greene even heckled Biden during the address, to which the Democrat responded by holding up a badge and referring to Laken Riley, a 22-year-old allegedly killed by an undocumented immigrant in Greene’s state of Georgia.

When Biden turned to tax policy, Greene told Biden to “tell [his son] Hunter to pay his taxes”, with POLITICO reporting that other Republicans were heard shushing her in the second half of Biden’s address.

Awkward.

But perhaps not as awkward as Greene rocking up in a full-blown MAGA outfit, complete with a red blazer and classic red cap.

Biden even bumped into her on the floor of the House, and Twitter/X users love his surprised reaction:









Speaking to Right Side Broadcasting Network about the encounter, Greene said: “The first time he saw me, he went [leans back] like that, head back and his eyes real big … I held the pin up and I said ‘say her name: Laken Riley’, and I offered him the pin.

“He actually took the pin and he said, ‘I will say her name’, but he didn’t say it. He didn’t say ‘Laken Riley’.

“He looks absolutely like he does not care. He looks like he could care less about Laken Riley, but he knows it’s an issue for him.”

Well, first, the phrase is ‘couldn’t care less’, Marjorie, and he did say her name, albeit after an initial mispronunciation as “Lincoln”.

“Laken Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal. To her parents, I say my heart goes out to you, having lost children myself – I understand,” he said.

