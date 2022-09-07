Dominic Raab’s controversial Bill of Rights Bill - yes, it was actually called that - has reportedly been “shelved” by Liz Truss’s government, and campaigners are overjoyed.
The former justice secretary’s draft legislation, dubbed the ‘Rights Removal Bill’ by critics, would have scrapped the Human Rights Act in favour of a British Bill of Rights determined by the Conservative government.
Because that doesn’t sound terrifying at all.
However, according to The Sun’s Harry Cole, the first cabinet of Ms Truss’s premiership “agreed to shelve” the plans, ahead of it returning to the Commons next week.
A senior government source told the outlet: “The bill is a mess and it’s not going to come back in anything like its current form.”
Though because a direct confirmation would be embarrassing, apparently the official line from government about the fate of the bill is that it will be “reviewed”.
\u201cEXC: Cabinet agreed to shelve Raab\u2019s British Bill of Rights designed to protect against meddling ECHR in Strasbourg, The Sun can reveal. \n\nIt was due back in Commons next week.\u201d— Harry Cole (@Harry Cole) 1662549303
While some have met the news with apprehension, others have describe it as a “victory” for those opposed to it:
\u201cThis looks to be good news. Generally, but also from a trans rights perspective. ECHR (not to be confused with the transphobic, now piss soaked EHRC) is what gave us the GRA2004 and is what would prevent them repealing it\u201d— Katy Montgomerie \ud83e\udd97 (@Katy Montgomerie \ud83e\udd97) 1662560899
\u201cDesigned to remove our human rights. Let\u2019s just hope it\u2019s shelved for a long, long time.\u201d— Prof Paul Bernal (@Prof Paul Bernal) 1662559587
\u201cI sincerely hope this is accurate and this abhorrent proposed piece of legislation is shelved-for good \u270a\u201d— Mick Antoniw MS/AS \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\u270a\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Mick Antoniw MS/AS \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\u270a\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1662560306
\u201cOh this is excellent news. The Bill of Rights would have been the first to *reduce* rights protections. A travesty and also shambolically drafted, and Dominic Raab's pet project for many years...\u201d— Adam Wagner (@Adam Wagner) 1662556496
\u201cThis is for the best. The Bill could not have done what it proposed to do: the only route is to exit the ECHR, which Britain should do, but that is a larger fight and requires actual political courage. The other problem is we *have* a Bill of Rights, and have had one since 1689.\u201d— Kyle Orton (@Kyle Orton) 1662558632
\u201cBritish Bill of Rights scrapped.\n\nGreat start. \nManifesto committment dropped.\u201d— Shrodingers Borderline Semi Normal (@Shrodingers Borderline Semi Normal) 1662554582
\u201cPLEASE for all those tweeting about the Bill of Rights being "shelved" let's remember ...\n\n1. We must continue to shine a spotlight on the unprincipled, unevidenced & unworkable #RightsRemovalBill. The danger is nowhere near over.\u201d— Sanchita Hosali (@Sanchita Hosali) 1662551289
\u201c\ud83d\udea8 BREAKING: HUGE NEWS. The government has reportedly shelved its Bill of Rights, the legislation that would have undermined our human rights. This looks like a massive victory for all those who campaigned against it, and especially @libertyhq who led the charge. \ud83d\udc4f\ud83d\udc4f\ud83d\udc4f\u201d— Open Britain (@Open Britain) 1662551419
\u201cBREAKING\n\nThe Government has reportedly shelved the #RightsRemovalBill \ud83c\udf89\ud83c\udf89\n\nAn incredible victory\u201d— Liberty (@Liberty) 1662550714
However, while the legislation may indeed be trashed, former attorney general Suella Braverman has called on government ministers to “take radical action” against the influence of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) in Strasbourg.
She’s now our home secretary, by the way.
Opposition to the ECtHR intensified earlier this year, when the first government deportation flight to Rwanda was abandoned in June following a successful intervention by the European court.
Priti Patel, the former home secretary, said at the time: “It is very surprising that the European Court of Human Rights has intervened despite repeated earlier success in our domestic courts.
“These repeated “These repeated legal barriers are similar to those we experience with other removals flights and many of those removed from this flight will be placed on the next.
“We will not be deterred from doing the right thing and delivering our plans to control our nation’s borders.”
