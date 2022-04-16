Boris Johnson is a divisive character.

Not least because he has a habit of saying or doing the wrong thing, offending people, and getting into scrapes you're more likely to see in cartoons than from the prime minister of Britain.

Whether it is running in inappropriate clothing, attending illegal parties or forgetting to wear masks in hospitals during coronavirus, the prime minister has a whole string of dodgy moments.

Here are 100 of them in, no particular order.

1. Quotes a Batman villain in his very first speech as prime minister

We should have suspected that something was up during Johnson's first speech as prime minister outside of Downing Street where he inadvertently quoted the Bane from The Dark Knight Rises by saying:



The time has come to act, to take decisions, to give strong leadership and to change this country for the better. My job is to serve you, the people.

2. The Rock disowns him

Things were looking up for Johnson just a few days into his reign as PM as he received a huge endorsement from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who bizarrely joked during a Good Morning Britain interview that he was related to the Tory leader due to them sharing a surname.

However, fans of the Hollywood superstar were quick to criticise The Rock for aligning himself with the divisive politician and quickly disowned him and offered to buy everyone a tequila.

3. Setting a new record by losing a seat in his first 11 days as PM

Things soon started to turn sour for Johnson in his new role after he set an unprecedented record by losing a parliamentary seat in just his first 11 days as PM.

This was thanks to the Tories losing a by-election to the Lib Dems in Brecon and Radnorshire, with Chris Davies losing his seat by 1,425 votes. The previous record had been just 16 days and had been set by Herbert Henry Asquith in 1908.

4. Resting his foot on Emmanuel Macron's table

This isn't necessarily embarrassing for Johnson but more of an example of very bad etiquette and disrespect from the PM. During a visit to Paris in August to discuss Brexit, Johnson made himself comfortable by kicking back and literally resting his foot on one of Emmanuel Macron's tables, much to the disgust of many on social media.

5. Depicted as The Joker in a French newspaper

Less than a month into the job and Johnson had found himself compared to not one but two Batman villains when French newspaper L'Opinion published a cartoon comparing him to 'the crown prince of crime' The Joker.

We're honestly disappointed that this trend didn't continue. Who knows what villain he would be getting compared to now? Two-Face? Scarecrow? Kite Man?

6. Drowned out by protesters shouting 'stop the coup'

Come September, Johnson was facing increased pressure to delay Brexit and threatened to hold an early general election in October before the second deadline of Halloween.

However, when he was trying to make his point to the public he found himself completely drowned out by protesters shouting 'stop the coup' which felt like a scene from a documentary about a failed state.

7. Called 'The Punisher' in a BBC subtitle blooper

Oh, you thought that we were done with the comic book references, did you? Not content with being likened to DC Comics characters, Johnson also found himself compared to Marvel's mercenary anti-hero 'The Punisher' albeit by accident.

During a BBC News report in September outside of Downing Street a BBC subtitle error saw Johnson called 'the punisher' rather than the prime minister which might be a telling slip-of the-tongue.

8. Losing his majority in parliament

In one of the most incredible moments in his first few months as PM, Johnson witnessed the Tories lose their majority right in front of his eyes as Dr Phillip Lee, the former MP for Bracknell, literally walked from one side of the House of Commons to the other to join the Liberal Democrats.

The look on Johnson's face deserved to be hung in the Tate but it wouldn't take him long to fix the government's lack of a majority.

9. Being obliterated in his first PMQs

A first Prime Minister's Questions session should be a proud moment for any PM but for Johnson, it's probably one that he'd rather forget.

From the word go the knives were out for Johnson with Jeremy Corbyn, Ian Blackford and even Tory MPs giving him their best shots. However, the most excruciating (and arguably exhilarating) moments occurred when Labour's Tamanjeet Singh Dhesi absolutely unleashed upon Johnson, calling him out for many of his racist comments from the not-so-distant past.

10. Loses first six votes as PM

The Commons really wasn't a happy place to be for Johnson in his first few months. After losing his majority and being singled out by just about everyone, he soon discovered that it was very hard to even win a vote in parliament as he lost his first six votes as prime minister, which is more than Tony Blair's Labour government lost during their entire tenure.

11. Sees his own brother quit government

In trying times, many of us can turn to our family for a shoulder to cry on and for some hope of condolence.

Unfortunately for Johnson, the person who should be his closest ally in government, his brother Jo Johnson, decided on 5 September that enough was enough and left his role as the MP for Orpington. This was after he had been made the minister for universities and science.

12. A police officer collapsed from exhaustion during one of his speeches

After a chaotic week in parliament, Johnson made a trip to West Yorkshire where he gave a rambling speech in front of a wall of police officers, which certainly made for a striking if not controversial image.

However, the speech went on for so long that it seemed it was too much for one of the police officers to bear any longer and appeared to have a dizzy spell before sitting down, much to the embarrassment of Johnson.

13. Told to 'please leave my town' in a glorious piece of heckling

Proving that it wasn't even safe for him outside the Commons, Johnson was given both barrels by the people of Morley, a small town near Leeds.

While trying to act like a man of the people and shake everyone's hands for a nice bit of PR, he was very politely told to 'please leave my town' by one man.

Another man, who was much more vigorous in his heckling took Johnson to task and asked him what he was doing in Morley when he should have been negotiating a trade deal with the EU in Brussels.

14. Humiliated by Leo Varadkar in a speech, who points out all the benefits of staying in the EU

Perhaps he would find some friends in Ireland in the form of former Irish Taoiseach Le Varadkar? Incorrect. In an uncomfortable few moments, Varadkar lays out just how chaotic Brexit will be for both the UK and Ireland all the while standing next to Johnson, who looked liked he'd rather be anywhere else but there.

15. Suspending parliament deemed 'unlawful'

One of Johnson's first biggest scandals as PM was the highly publicised proroguing of parliament, which was believed to be in order to try and force through a Brexit deal and prevent another extension.

That wasn't meant to be after SNP MP Joanna Cherry lodged a case against Johnson, which ended in a court in Edinburgh ruling that the suspension was unlawful. The UK's Supreme Court later added to Johnson's humiliation by also deeming the suspension 'unlawful'.

16. The Godfather director is not happy that it's Boris Johnson's favourite film

In July 2019, Johnson had declared that "the multiple retribution killings at the end" of the iconic gangster movie The Godfather was his favourite scene in film history.

This didn't sit too well with the director of the movie, Francis Ford Coppola, who expressed his embarrassment upon learning such a fact. Speaking to Market Watch the director said:

I feel badly that scenes in a gangster film might inspire any activity in the real world or [provide] encouragement to someone I see is about to bring the beloved United Kingdom to ruin.

I love the United Kingdom and its many contributions to humanity, ranging from our beautiful language and Newtonian physics to penicillin, and am horrified that it would even consider doing such a foolish thing as leaving the European Union.

17. Bizarrely compares himself to The Incredible Hulk, an out of control monster who struggles to make friends

Yet more comic book references, which just about sums up Johnson's fantasy-laden premiership so far. When speaking to the Mail on Sunday in mid-September, Johnson likened himself to the Marvel hero The Hulk in a vague attempt to show how determined he is to take on the EU and get a deal. He said:

The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets. Banner might be bound in manacles, but when provoked he would explode out of them. Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be – and that is the case for this country. We will come out on October 31 and we will get it done.

This comparison didn't appear to have been thought through very well at all as people soon started to point out that many of the Hulk's characteristics are not things that a world leader should be aspiring towards.

18. Dodges a press conference in Luxembourg because of 'too much noise'

A trip to the small nation of Luxembourg in September once again proved that Johnson is just as unpopular abroad as he is the UK.

After being widely heckled upon his arrival, Johnson decided to not take part in a press conference with Xavier Bettel, the prime minister of Luxembourg, because he feared that it would be 'too noisy' and that it would have been 'unfair' to Bettel.

19. "No press here"

In perhaps the most shameless moment of Johnson's time as prime minister to date, he was accosted by a member of the public during a visit to Whipps Cross hospital in east London.

The man's seven-day-old daughter was being treated at the hospital but he wanted to know why the PM was there with press when the NHS was struggling under such restraints. Johnson's answer was to basically dismiss the man and claim that "there's no press here" despite the fact that members of the press were at the other end of the corridor filming the very incident.

20. Jennifer Arcuri

We hardly need to fill you in with all the details of the Jennifer Arcuri scandal, who was a US businesswoman who had an alleged relationship with Johnson.

The whole thing was pretty humiliating for the PM, but perhaps the most awkward part was when Lorraine Kelly said what everyone was thinking following Arcuri's interview on Good Morning Britain, asking her "what was the point in that?" when she refused to answer any questions.

The moment went viral and drew even more attention to the whole ordeal.

21. Without irony, claimed the Conservatives don't do deals with other parties

We shouldn't be surprised when Johnson says something that isn't true but he told a real whopper on The Andrew Marr Show on 29 September when he said:

The Conservative Party is the oldest and greatest political party in the world, it's a big broad church and we don't do deals with other parties.

This was after it had been speculated that the Tories might make a deal with Nigel Farage's Brexit Party but, as it was soon highlighted, the Tories have struck deals with both the DUP and the Lib Dems in the past 10 years alone.

22. "No disposable cups"

The current government has been routinely compared to The Thick of It but life truly imitated art last October during the Tory conference in Manchester where Johnson had a disposable coffee cup snatched out of his hands by an aide, perhaps in an attempt to show that the party were now eco-friendly and had begun to use reusable coffee cups instead. Either way, it was completely bizarre.

23. "Filthy piece of toe rag"

Sadly Johnson wasn't present for this astonishing put down but it must have been reassuring for him to learn what one of his own constituents in Uxbridge and South Ruislip thinks of him.

24. His Rugby World Cup tweet

England lost the Rugby World Cup to South Africa on 2 November and nothing quite summed up this disappointing result quite like this tweet from Johnson who appeared to be watching the match on quite a dangerous television set up, while wearing a rugby jersey over his shirt and clinging onto his dog for dear life.

He also posted this three minutes before the game finished, when an England comeback almost impossible.

25. Tiny general election campaign launch

Photos can be very deceiving but few have been quite as deceiving as when Johnson launched the Conservative Party's general election campaign with a rally in Birmingham on 7 November. At first, it looked like the prime minister had been flanked by thousands of people but as later photos revealed it was just a few hundred. A lesson for any budding campaign manager there.

26. Trying and failing to mop up flood water

Early into the election campaign, northern parts of England were hit by widespread and devastating flooding.

To show his solidarity to those attempting to overcome this natural disaster Johnson arrived in Matlock, Derbyshire and tried to help mop up some flood water in an optician's, only to demonstrate that he might have never operated a mop and bucket before in his life.

27. Heckled again by people from Yorkshire in flood-hit areas

When will Johnson learn that he really shouldn't travel 'up north'? After his fiasco with a mop, he went to another flood hit area, this time Stainforth in South Yorkshire where he was given another warm welcome by the locals.

28. Trying to sing 'The Wheels on the Bus'

It might sound strange to say but Johnson is probably at his best when he's making a fool of himself.

So, here is a video of him trying (and failing) to sing the nursery rhyme 'The Wheels on the Bus' in front of a group of toddlers.

29. Talking to a man about dog poo

When Johnson called the general election, he probably envisioned that he would be talking to people up and down the land about the many great things he had planned for Britain outside of the EU and the revolutionary policies that he had in store.

The reality was that he ended up talking to a man in Wythenshawe, Manchester about dog poo...

30. Replaced as an ice sculpture in a climate debate

Being interviewed and debated wasn't something that Johnson was too fond of during the general election.

So much so, that he decided that he didn't want himself or any member of the Tory party showing up for a unique Channel 4 debate on the climate crisis. Rather than just ignore his absence the replaced him with an ice sculpture of a slowly melting planet Earth, with another one being put in place for Nigel Farage's Brexit Party who didn't send anyone either.

31. Andrew Neil publicly addresses the PM ducking an interview with him

Andrew Neil – then of the BBC and now of GB News – has a reputation of being a rather ferocious interviewer, which more than one politician found out during that election.

Rather than subject himself to the same scrutiny, Johnson avoided the interview despite every other party leader taking part in one. Sensing that he wasn't going to get an interview at all, Neil made one last public plea to the PM as part of a sensational takedown of the Tory leader.

32. Accused of racism by Gary Neville live on Sky Sports

Manchester United legend Gary Neville is well documented as being a Labour voter and a firm critic of Johnson.

After it appeared that current United stars Fred and Jesse Lingard had been racially abused during their team's 2-1 win over Manchester City on 7 December, Neville, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, accused Johnson's own rhetoric of stoking racial divide and hatred in the English game.

33. Playing as a goalkeeper in a children's football match

As we said, Johnson is at his best when he's making a fool of himself. So, here is a picture of him getting struck in the genitals while playing as a goalkeeper in a children's football match.

34. Refuses to look at photograph of child lying down on a hospital floor

Just days before the election, Johnson was interviewed by Joe Pike of ITV News who attempted to show the PM a picture of a young boy who had been forced to lie down on a pile of coats while he awaited treatment for suspected pneumonia at Leeds General Infirmary due to a lack of beds.

Rather than look at the photo which was on Pike's phone, Johnson instead grabbed the device from the reporter's hands and hid it in his own pocket.

35. Hides from Piers Morgan in a fridge

While he did his best to hide from Andrew Neil, Piers Morgan was ruthless in his attempt to get an interview with Johnson, who he had also been avoiding.

Just a day before the election, Good Morning Britain cameras caught up with Johnson on a farm in Yorkshire but rather than speak to Morgan, Johnson literally decided to hide in a fridge instead. Yes, really.

36. Stayed on holiday as war appeared to be breaking out

After winning the election, Johnson whisked himself and his then partner (now wife) Carrie Symonds off on holiday to Mustique, an island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on Boxing Day and stayed there well into the New Year.

However, a potentially major conflict was erupting in the Middle East after Donald Trump ordered an airstrike that killed the Iranian military official Qassem Soleimani.

People were seriously concerned that a huge war on the brink of breaking out, but Johnson stayed in the Caribbean, leaving Jeremy Corbyn to try and sort the mess out.

37. Meeting Prince Harry

We rarely get to see politicians interact with members of the Royal Family and judging by this picture it's easy to see why.

This was one of Harry's final appearances as a member of the Royal Family and we can only guess he was thinking 'Thank God I don't have to do this anymore.'

38. That time he couldn't remember what shampoo he used

At the start of the year, the government launched something called 'People's PMQs' where the public could ask the prime minister questions via social media. It wasn't great and was soon dropped.

The only highlight proved to be the time Johnson was asked what shampoo he uses and he was left completely perplexed. All he knew is that it was blue...

39. Jeremy Corbyn asks Johnson if he would deport himself

In one of their final interactions as opposing leaders, Jeremy Corbyn managed to deliver one of his biggest ever clap-backs to Johnson while debating the issue of deportations to Jamaica.

The former Labour leader said:

The government has learnt absolutely nothing from the Windrush scandal. This cruel and callous government is trying to mislead the British people into thinking it is solely deporting foreign nationals who are guilty of murder, rape and other very serious offences.

This is clearly not the case. Take the example of a black boy who came to the UK aged five and is now being deported after serving time for a drugs offence.

If there was a white boy with blond hair who later dabbled in class A drugs and conspired with a friend to beat up a journalist, would he deport that boy or is it one rule for young black boys from the Caribbean and another for white boys from the US?

Ooof.

40. Bragging about exposing himself to coronavirus

Coronavirus arrived in the UK at the end of January but it wasn't until 3 March that Johnson actually gave a press conference on the pandemic, which had already become a major problem by that point.

As we know by now, Covid-19 is highly contagious and can be transferred by merely shaking hands with someone, which is exactly what Johnson did when he visited patients in hospital with coronavirus and then bragged about it during his briefing.

It wasn't long after this that Johnson was confirmed as having coronavirus and spent time on a ventilator in hospital.

41. His own father ignores his warning to not go to the pub or on holiday

You would think that if your own son was the prime minister of the UK then you might have the decency to listen to him.

Unfortunately for Johnson, his dad is Stanley Johnson, who appears to not be concerned about spreading or catching coronavirus at all. Not only did he say that he'd still go to the pub when the PM had asked everyone not to but he also went on holiday to Greece in a flagrant disregard for the 'essential travel only' rule.

42. Trying to take on Keir Starmer in PMQs

After becoming Labour leader Keir Starmer was flung into an awkward situation where he had to be a leader of an opposition party in a Commons, which was hardly allowed anyone in there.

His supporters needn't have worried though as Starmer took to PMQs like a duck to water, and has caught out Johnson on an almost weekly basis by mostly using the government's own statistics against them and Johnson's own lack of research.

43. The Dominic Cummings scandal

Most of the UK could have been forgiven for not knowing who Dominic Cummings was before lockdown, but he became public enemy number one after he drove more than 200 miles to Durham for 'childcare' when he and his wife had coronavirus symptoms, despite the rules telling people not to make such a lengthy trip.

Rather than condemn Cummings for making the journey, Johnson instead tried to argue that he had behaved responsibly.

What I can tell you is that, when you look at the guidance and the childcare needs at the time, it was reasonable of him to self-isolate as he did for 14 days or more with his family where he did.

I think that was sensible and defensible and I understand it.

As for all the other allegations… I’ve looked at them carefully, and I’m content that at all times, throughout his period in isolation – actually on both sides of that period – he behaved responsibly and correctly with an view to defeating the virus and stopping the spread.

We don’t need to tell you that Cummings and Johnson aren’t exactly the best of friends now – so we’re not sure it was all that worthwhile for Johnson.

44. That Civil Service tweet

Among the Cummings scandal emerged a rather incredible tweet from the official Civil Service Twitter account which lashed out at the government and said:

Arrogant and offensive. Can you imagine having to work with these truth twisters?

Although it was soon deleted, it has now gone done in British Twitter infamy and was made even better when it was read out by Clive Myrie on BBC News.

45. Claiming that the UK is not a racist country

Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in the United States, millions of people from around the world took to the streets as part of the Black Lives Matter movement to demand an end to injustice and inequality.

Johnson's response to the mostly peaceful protests was to boldly claim that the UK was 'not a racist country' which went down well given his own record with racism.

46. Claiming he hadn't heard of Marcus Rashford's school dinners campaign

One of the small glimmers of hope that we've experienced amid the pandemic was when Man Utd and England footballer Marcus Rashford managed to convince the government to overturn a decision that would have ended a scheme that gives free school meal vouchers to thousands of vulnerable children during the summer holidays.

Rashford's much-publicised campaign was championed by many, but Johnson initially rejected it before deciding to back it only for him to claim that he had never heard of it in the first place.

47. Doing press-ups to prove his fitness

In a completely bizarre photo-op that was printed on the front page of The Mail on Sunday on 28 June, Johnson apparently did some push-ups (no idea on how many) to prove he was as "fit as a butcher's dog" and "full of beans."

Why did he do this? Just to announce a new revival plan for the economy following the pandemic.

48. Says he doesn't like gestures after being asked if he was willing to take the knee

In an interview with Nick Ferrari on LBC Radio on 3 July, Johnson was asked if he would be prepared to take the knee to show support for the Black Lives Matter. Rather than say 'yes' or 'no' Johnson replied that he didn't like 'gestures' and didn't want to see people 'bullied' into doing something that they didn't want to do.

I don’t believe in gestures, I believe in substances... I don’t want people to be bullied into doing things that make a practical difference.

Funny thing is that things like 'clapping for carers' and almost anything that he's promised about Brexit could be considered a gesture.

49. Supermarkets refusing to stock chlorinated chicken

When the Brexit deadline was just over the horizon but a trade deal was looking less and less likely, the prospect of seeing the US's derided 'chlorinated chicken' arriving on our supermarket was looking inevitable.

That was until several major supermarkets, namely Waitrose, Aldi, Co-Op, Marks & Spencers and Sainsbury's told Johnson that they wouldn't be stocking the chicken at all. Ooops...

50. Accused of hypocrisy on LGBTQ+ rights after congratulating the president of Poland on winning an election

On 20 July the PM pledged to ban conversion therapy, which is shockingly still technically legal in the UK.

However, just a few days before he had congratulated Andrzej Duda on being elected as the president of Poland.

Duda is the leader of the right-wing, nationalist Law and Justice Party and has previously accused of having homophobic views. The contrast of on one hand supporting LGBTQ+ rights, while also supporting a homophobe didn't sit right with some.

51. Repeatedly uses false states about child poverty decline

In July 2020 the UK statistics Watchdog found that Johnson had used numerous inaccurate figures to try and claim that child poverty was in decline under his government. This came after the Watchdog received a complaint from the End Child Poverty Coalition who cited at least three occasions where the PM had used misleading figures. The coalition said in a statement:

While it is expected - and right - that child poverty should be the subject of robust political debate, it cannot be right that official figures on something as fundamental as how many children are in poverty continue to be used selectively, inaccurately and, ultimately, misleadingly.

It is deeply insulting to the children and families swept into poverty when data about them is used selectively and misleadingly at the whim of politicians. The simple fact is that by any measures child poverty is rising but instead of tackling the problem, the Government risks obscuring the issue and misinforming the public. The lives of real people are at stake and we need consistent use of information and urgent action

52. Getting destroyed by Ed Miliband in the Commons

Oh, what could have been? In some alternate dimension, Ed Miliband is still the Labour leader and these scenes would have been a regular occurrence. Sadly we don't live in a sci-fi novel so we'll just have to enjoy this scene of Miliband tearing Johnson a new one over his rather preposterous preparations for Brexit.

53. Getting trolled by a chef on live television

If getting ridiculed in the Commons wasn't embarrassing enough for Johnson here is Newcastle-based chef Max Gott appearing on BBC News in September 2020 talking about the PM's response to Covid and you didn't have to look far to find his true feelings about Johnson.

54. Accused of lying to the UK about Brexit by Germany MEP

If there is any justice, Brexit will follow Johnson around like a bad smell. Even if Brits are too embarrassed to keep bringing it up at least you can rely on the Europeans to do so. Here is Germany MEP Theresa Reintke telling the European Council that Johnson has been "lying to the people in the UK" after negotiations between the two parties broke down in October 2020.

55. Urged to meet the families of victims of the pandemic

Come November 2020, the full extent of the impact of Covid-19 on the UK was clear for all to see and the public was calling on Johnson to show some compassion and understanding towards the families who have lost loved ones to Covid. However, that failed to come to fruition. But, seeking to appeal to the PM and also publicly shame him, the activist group Led by Donkeys projected the testimonies of loved ones onto the Houses of Parliament in a sobering moment for everyone, especially the PM.

56. Mocked by former Obama staffer

Podcaster Tommy Vietor was a former NSC spokesperson for Barack Obama during his presidency who isn't a big fan of Johnson, to put it lightly. In November 2020, in a since-deleted tweet, Vietor wrote:

This shapeshifting creep weighs in. We will never forget your racist comments about Obama and slavish devotion to Trump.

57. Calling Priti Patel 'The Prittster' amid bully accusations

In November 2020, home secretary Priti Patel was found by an inquiry to have "shouted and swore" at some of her members of staff. Rather than publicly condemn Patel, Johnson instead chose to WhatsApp all of his Tory colleagues and told them to "form a square around the Prittster"...yeah, that's right, 'The Prittster."

58. Comparing himself to OJ Simpson at a vaccine centre

There are a number of people throughout history that you should avoid comparing yourself to and disgraced former actor and American Football star OJ Simpson is definitely one of them. However, Johnson didn't think twice when the opportunity to compare himself to Simpson presented itself to the PM. In February 2021, during a visit to a vaccine centre in Wales, Johnson struggled to put on a latex glove and bizarrely made reference to Simpson's infamous murder trial, where the accused also famously struggled to put on a glove.

59. Reported to police over a visit to Scotland

At the start of 2021, when Covid restrictions were still firmly in place across the country the PM decided it would be good optics to travel all the way up to Scotland to visit a Covid testing lab. Considering the government had told people not to travel unless it was absolutely necessary it shouldn't have been surprising that several calls were made to Police Scotland regarding Johnson's trip to the Highlands. In a statement the police said:

We have received a small number of complaints regarding prime minister Boris Johnson’s visit to Scotland. This is a working visit in his official capacity as prime minister and we are policing the event appropriately.

60. Being called out by nu-metal band Papa Roach

It might sound like hyperbole when we say that everyone has got it in for Johnson but when nu-metal bands from the early 2000s are calling him out, you really begin to realise that Johnson has stacked the deck against himself. In March 2021, Papa Roach blamed Johnson and his fellow Brexiteers for the fact that vinyl copies of their greatest hits collection volume 2 had been stuck in storage for four months.

61. Asked by Keir Starmer 'who deserves a pay rise more NHS nurses or Dominic Cummings?'

A public paddling by Starmer at PMQs has become a weekly fixture for Johnson and the issue of a pay rise for nurses who have sacrificed so much in the past 18 months and literally put their health at risk has proved a thorny subject. Johnson didn't help himself in the matter either after it was revealed that former adviser Dominic Cummings had received a sizeable pay rise in 2020 – something that Starmer was more than happy to pull the PM up about.

62. Challenged by MP over lack of sign language interpreter at press briefings

A massively overlooked element of the pandemic was the lack of sign language interpreters present at the government's coronavirus press briefings, leaving Deaf audiences clueless as to what was going on in their country. Rather than overlook the issue, Labour MP Vicky Foxcroft pulled Johnson up on the subject and asked him in sign language why there was still no interpreter at the briefings after all this time?

63. The 'John Lewis nightmare'

Perhaps one of the most farcical parts of Johnson's first two years as PM was when it emerged that he had redecorated his house without properly declaring it the loan he received from the Tory Party as a gift. That matter was soon cleared up but the strangest part of all of this was that his wife Carrie had deemed the previous decor in the abode to be "Theresa May’s John Lewis furniture nightmare into a high-society haven." Now we're no experts, but when was John Lewis considered to be beneath posh people? Or anyone for that matter?

64. Almost starting a war with France

Perhaps fighting coronavirus and campaigning in a local election were too easy for Johnson? Perhaps he wanted to kick off a small conflict with France at the same time? Well, in May Johnson decided it was a good idea to send two Royal Navy vessels to Jersey over a dispute with some French fishermen who were threatening a blockade over post-Brexit fishing rights. The situation was so ludicrous that one resident of Jersey fired a musket blank at the fleet of French boats.

65. Parodied in scathing Greenpeace advert

We could think of lots of ways to describe Johnson, but this Greenpeace advert exposing the government's plastic policy which is titled 'Wasteminister: A Downing Street Disaster' did the job pretty well.

66. Flew to Cornwall to promote 'greener values'

Irony died on 9th June 2021, when the prime minister travelled to Cornwall for the G7 Summit on board a plane. He said he would be "asking my fellow leaders to rise to the challenge of beating the pandemic and building back better, fairer and greener." Needless to say, people weren't impressed.

67. Being grilled by Channel 4 News over his allegiance to Trump

Speaking of the G7, here is Channel 4 News' Gary Gibbon absolutely grilling Johnson over the Northern Ireland protocol, which if broken could severe the UK's relationship with the US. During the interview, Gibbon tells Johnson that the Biden administration thought the PM was Trump's "clone." Johnson's bafflement speaks volumes.

68. The Dominic Cummings feud

After previously being best buds, Cummings and Johnson quickly turned on each other after Dom was dumped from Number 10 in late 2020. Since then Cummings has been on a one man mission to discredit and undermine Johnson and his cabinets handling of the pandemic. This started with a rather eye-opening public testimony, which was swiftly followed by several leaked WhatsApp messages from Cummings where he revealed that the PM had called former health secretary Matt Hancock 'totally f**king hopeless.' At this stage, Cummings has just given an interview to the BBC about Johnson where he continues to throw the PM under the bus and we sincerely doubt this is the last we've heard of this squabble.

69. Posing on a massive England flag outside of Number 10

As Euro 2020 rolled around and England footballers opted to take the knee before games to oppose racial injustice, the PM perhaps thought his previous comment about the stance being 'gesture politics' wouldn't resurface. Unfortunately for him, they did and he really didn't help matters by posing on a giant England flag outside of number 10 before the team's quarter-final with Ukraine which proved ripe for memes.

70. Wearing an England top over his shirt and tie

For England's next game, their semi-final against Denmark at Wembley, the PM actually decided to show his face at the game but has clearly never been to a football game before otherwise he would have known that wearing a replica shirt on top of his shirt and tie is quite possibly the worst look any politician has ever attempted to pull off. Honestly..

71. Struggling with an umbrella

In July 2021, Johnson was papped struggling to open a brolly while sitting next to Prince Charles at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire where the royal was unveiling a new 12-metre high £4 million memorial that recognised police officers who have died in the line of duty.

Awkward.









72. Joking about Margaret Thatcher closing the coal mines

In July 2021 Johnson p*ssed off voters by making a clumsy joke. Asked during a visit to Scotland about whether the country should stop relying on oil and gas for energy, Johnson said that former prime minister gave “a big early start” to green energy by closing the mines, appearing to forget that this decision was - and still is - hugely controversial and led to the miner’s strikes.

73. Running in a shirt and shoes

The PM triggered jokes and ridicule when he went on an October jog wearing a shirt and dress shoes during the Tory party conference.













74. Not wearing a mask in a hospital

Johnson royally annoyed medics when he was papped in a hospital without a mask. The NHS trust in question defended him but sources later told The Mirror that the PM was asked to wear a mask three times.

75. His CBI speech #1

So awkward it can be separated into three separate mishaps, in an important speech to business leaders in October 2021, Johnson decided to talk about Peppa Pig for far too long.





76. His CBI speech #2

Next, he impersonated a car and nobody laughed.





77. His CBI speech #3

And then he lost his place in his speech for an incredibly awkward length of time while mumbling "forgive me." Ouch.









78. The Owen Paterson sleaze scandal

When Johnson's government let Paterson off the hook for dodgy lobbying, it triggered a public backlash that caused him to change his mind and Paterson had to even resign in the end. Awkward.

79. Malfunctioning during a meeting

During a liaison committee session this year, while being questioned on Ukraine and the cost of living crisis, Johnson lifted up his arms and waggled them like he was conducting music or casting a spell while answering questions from fellow MPs.

It made for very bizarre viewing indeed and is a video you simply have to see.









80. Hosting a dinner party during Partygate

Johnson held a dinner for MPs in March 2022 while the police continued its investigation into Partygate. He was yet to be fined himself but the optics looked terrible, especially as it coincided with the first anniversary of the National Covid Memorial Wall.

81. His trans joke

In March 2022, Johnson reportedly made a joke at the same dinner, and the timing was terrible as the next day one of his MPs came out as trans.

"Good evening ladies and gentleman, or as Keir Starmer would put it, people who are assigned female or male at birth,” he quipped, according to Politico, referring to the Labour leader's refusal to answer whether a woman can have a penis in an interview with LBC earlier in the week.

Jamie Wallis released a statement announcing he was trans and Johnson issued a message of support to him.

82. Comparing the Ukraine war to Brexit

Johnson left people with their heads in their hands when he compared the struggle of Ukrainians fighting Russia's invasion to people voting for Brexit during a conference speech. But some people think changing the prime minister during the war would be a bad idea for our position on the world stage...

83. 'Smirking' when asked about Starmer death threats

Starmer received death threats when Johnson spread misinformation about the former's role in the prosecution of Jimmy Savile. When he was asked about the threats, he appeared to smirk and people got very angry.

84. Savile slur

And while we are at it, why did he think falsely accusing Starmer of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile during a heated edition of PMQs in February was ever a good idea?









85. His conduct during Cop26 #1

At an important climate change summit last Autumn, Johnson didn't wear his mask next to David Attenborough.









86. His conduct during Cop26 #2

He also appeared to fall asleep - or at least close his eyes.

87. His conduct during Cop26 #3

And he mistakenly said the conference was in Edinburgh, not Glasgow. Great job.

88. Rwanda refugee policy

In April 2022, the government decided a great policy for refugees would be to send them to Rwanda upon entering the UK while deciding whether to take them or not. The policy has been criticised for being immoral, expensive, and inhumane and those are just three of the negative adjectives that have been deployed about it.

89. Partygate apology

Johnson's response to allegations that events took place in Downing Street while the country was under Covid restrictions has been odd. He first denied the events took place, then apologised when evidence that he attended one emerged and said he thought it was "a work event". People said he was lying and life comes at you fast because...









90. Partygate fines

In April 2022, Johnson was fined £50 for breaching lockdown rules in June 2020. He apologised but said he wouldn't resign, despite having made history as the first sitting PM to be sanctioned by the police for breaking the law while in office.

91. Covid comments

In April 2021, sources alleged to The Daily Mail that Johnson said he would rather let “bodies pile high in their thousands” than order another national lockdown in October.

Johnson denied it.

92. Vaccine comments

Johnson made some iffy comments about "greed" in a Zoom meeting with Tory MPs in March 2021. He said: “The reason we have the vaccine success is because of capitalism, because of greed, my friends.”

The Sun reported that Johnson told MPs that he “[regretted] saying it” and repeatedly asked colleagues to “forget I said that” but it was too late and the comments were leaked.

93. Citing dodgy figures

Johnson has on a number of occasions claimed there are more people at work now than before the pandemic began. Independent fact-checkers Full Fact said this is "wrong" because his figures do not include people who are self-employed.

94. These photos of him at a playground

95. Covid isolation

In July 2021, Johnson came into contact with Covid and said he wouldn't isolate because of a mysteriously well-timed pilot daily testing programme. People were annoyed so he changed his mind and isolated himself.

96. Afghanistan

Johnson was repeatedly slammed for allegedly prioritising the evacuation of animals over humans when Kabul fell to the Taliban last summer.

97. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe comments

During a 2017 select committee hearing, the then-foreign secretary erroneously said Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was training journalists in the region. After Johnson’s comments, she was told her sentence could double.

98. The Telegraph columns

Johnson has written a few dodgy columns in his time. In one column Johnson described the burka as oppressive, adding it was “absolutely ridiculous” that people should “choose to go around looking like letter boxes”.

99. Tackling a child

During a trade relations trip to Tokyo in 2015, Johnson charged a 10-year-old boy to the ground during a game of street rugby.

He seemed alright with it as later they shook hands and posed for photos together.

100. Not resigning

With all these mistakes, many have called on Johnson to resign but it looks like he has no intention of doing so. Could this be his most awkward moment of all?

Our prime minister, everyone.

