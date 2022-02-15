Boris Johnson has been accused of “smirking” in a new interview about the death threats aimed at Sir Keir Starmer, following the prime minister's comments linking him with Jimmy Savile.

The PM is still facing calls to retract the smear he aimed at the leader of the opposition after Starmer was mobbed by protestors outside Parliament.

The Labour leader was subjected to chants about the prolific sex offender and accused of “protecting paedophiles” by an angry crowd with the MP taken into a police car for his protection last week.

Asked on Monday if death threats had been sent to him, Sir Keir told BBC Radio Newcastle: "Erm yes. I do not like to talk about this because I've got young children.

"And therefore it's very important for me to say that what the prime minister said was wrong, it was very wrong - he knew exactly what he was doing.”

Now, Johnson has been accused of smirking during an interview on the subject.

When asked about the death threats and whether or not he’d apologise for his comments, Johnson replied: “I’ve said more than enough about that issue.”



People on Twitter weren't impressed with his manner during the interview, accusing him of "smirking" in the clip.

















It comes after Johnson accused Starmer of having “used his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” while director of public prosecutions (DPP).



He was bundled into a police car for his own safety after being targeted outside Parliament by angry protestors, heckling “traitor”, “Jimmy Savile” and accusing him of “protecting paedophiles”.

Indy100 has contacted Downing Street for comment.

