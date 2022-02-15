Boris Johnson has been accused of “smirking” in a new interview about the death threats aimed at Sir Keir Starmer, following the prime minister's comments linking him with Jimmy Savile.
The PM is still facing calls to retract the smear he aimed at the leader of the opposition after Starmer was mobbed by protestors outside Parliament.
The Labour leader was subjected to chants about the prolific sex offender and accused of “protecting paedophiles” by an angry crowd with the MP taken into a police car for his protection last week.
Asked on Monday if death threats had been sent to him, Sir Keir told BBC Radio Newcastle: "Erm yes. I do not like to talk about this because I've got young children.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
"And therefore it's very important for me to say that what the prime minister said was wrong, it was very wrong - he knew exactly what he was doing.”
Now, Johnson has been accused of smirking during an interview on the subject.
Boris Johnson says he has "said more than enough about that issue," after being asked if he wants to apologise for Sir Keir Starmer receiving death threats since the PM's false claim about the Labour leader and Jimmy Savile\n\nhttps://bbc.in/34Vb24C\u00a0pic.twitter.com/pFTHcgxote— BBC Politics (@BBC Politics) 1644854768
When asked about the death threats and whether or not he’d apologise for his comments, Johnson replied: “I’ve said more than enough about that issue.”
People on Twitter weren’t impressed with his manner during the interview, accusing him of “smirking” in the clip.
Keir Starmer has had death threats. But no apology from Boris Johnson. And the smirk is back. #jimmysavilehttps://twitter.com/bbcpolitics/status/1493255247241879557\u00a0\u2026— JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@JOHN NICOLSON M.P.) 1644867404
. @BorisJohnson is a monster. His smirk, his charlatan nature, he knows what he did. He's not fit to stay in the office of Prime Minister. #JohnsonOut21 #JohnsonLiedPeopleDiedhttps://twitter.com/ITVNewsPolitics/status/1493202353234788352\u00a0\u2026— Jack Meredith \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Jack Meredith \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1644853658
Labour leader Keir Starmer has received death threats thanks to Boris\u2019 comments at #PMQs \nIn reply to this with a smirk on his face - no apology, no remorse. #JohnsonOut21 #GTTO #ToryLies #ToryBritain #BorisJohnson #WrongTaxWrongTimepic.twitter.com/IJHlQl5tIW— Simon Baum (@Simon Baum) 1644842096
You need to apologise @BorisJohnson not smirk and laugh. You're the Prime Minister, behave like one.https://twitter.com/BBCPolitics/status/1493255247241879557\u00a0\u2026— Italiano #44\ud83c\udfb6\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa \ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf9 (@Italiano #44\ud83c\udfb6\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa \ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf9) 1644875170
It comes after Johnson accused Starmer of having “used his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” while director of public prosecutions (DPP).
He was bundled into a police car for his own safety after being targeted outside Parliament by angry protestors, heckling “traitor”, “Jimmy Savile” and accusing him of “protecting paedophiles”.
Indy100 has contacted Downing Street for comment.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.