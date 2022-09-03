After three years in Downing Street, a Brexit, a pandemic and more scandals than we can count, Boris Johnson's notorious spell as prime minister is finally coming to an end.

On Monday, either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be announced as his replacement both as prime minister and as Tory leader so it feels as good a time as any to look back at Johnson's biggest achievements while he has been in the role.

Look, we much like millions of others have been his biggest critics and its hard to defend some issues but on the grounds of fairness it's important to acknowledge the good things he's done while in office.

So without further ado, here are Boris Johnson's biggest achievements while he has been prime minister:





...



Sorry, we're struggling to find any (OK, maybe the Covid vaccine rollout was good).

Anyway, see you later Mr Johnson. We can only wait in dread as to what Sunak or Truss have install for us.

