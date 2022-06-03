Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie were greeted with boos and some cheers after they arrived a St Paul's Cathedral for the National Thanksgiving Service as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Some members of the crowd booed as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie got out of their car and walked up the steps of the cathedral where he gave a reading from the New Testament as a part of the service.
The prime minister's appearance at the highly anticipated event comes after months of controversy surrounding himself and the Partygate scandal at Number 10 which resulted in him receiving a fine.
Then, last week, the Sue Gary report published photos of the prime minister at other Downing Street staffers enjoying drinks and food at various parties that were held at the PM's home during the coronavirus lockdowns of 2020 and 2021.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
A growing resentment of Johnson is brewing amongst back bench Tory MPs with rumours of a no confidence vote incoming. The jeers that the prime minister received on Friday are the first that the PM would have experienced since the Sue Gray photos were published.
The footage soon went viral on social media with many people noting that the people who go to Royal events aren't typically 'woke liberal remaniacs' that criticise Johnson.
\u201cIt\u2019s the woke liberal remainiacs innit \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\u201d— Pippa Crerar (@Pippa Crerar) 1654252593
\u201cThis crowd is a typical Tory demographic. To be booed by them you know there is trouble. Looks like Britain wants change.\u201d— Anton \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Anton \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1654254192
\u201cJust when I thought I had zero interest in the jubilee and lost all hope for the country . . .\u201d— David Preece (@David Preece) 1654253974
\u201cIconic political moment here. The moment Johnson and the Conservatives surely must realise they've lost the people.\n\nhttps://t.co/Z4ixC69b50\u201d— Sam Bright (@Sam Bright) 1654253783
\u201cWhen the @conservative MP's tell you that the public have moved on from all of Johnson's lies and deceit....play them this \n#NotMovingOnTillJohnsonHasGone\u201d— Con O'Neill (@Con O'Neill) 1654253596
\u201cIt's ok, he has a plan to win them over, they are gonna love him again when they can buy apples by the pound.\u201d— Jess Phillips MP (@Jess Phillips MP) 1654253178
\u201cIf you\u2019ve lost a Jubilee crowd, you\u2019re fucked. \n\nAin\u2019t no way to sweeten that. \n\nFucked #JohnsonOut130 #FollowBackFriday #GTTO\u201d— \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa Carl Denis \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa Carl Denis \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1654253148
\u201cIf I was a wavering Tory MP this would worry me even more than opinion polls. To lose *this* crowd is an absolute nightmare for an administration desperately appealing to confected \u2018culture wars\u2019 & bogus patriotism.\u201d— James Oh Brien (@James Oh Brien) 1654253130
\u201cCheers for Harry and Meghan, boos for Boris Johnson. Gosh - I don\u2019t suppose the papers were expecting that\u201d— Ava-Santina (@Ava-Santina) 1654251881
\u201cWhen a Conservative prime minister is being booed by monarchists, waving Union Jacks at a thanksgiving service for the Queen, the party has a serious problem.\u201d— Robert Saunders (@Robert Saunders) 1654251797
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.