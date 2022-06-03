Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie were greeted with boos and some cheers after they arrived a St Paul's Cathedral for the National Thanksgiving Service as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Some members of the crowd booed as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie got out of their car and walked up the steps of the cathedral where he gave a reading from the New Testament as a part of the service.

The prime minister's appearance at the highly anticipated event comes after months of controversy surrounding himself and the Partygate scandal at Number 10 which resulted in him receiving a fine.

Then, last week, the Sue Gary report published photos of the prime minister at other Downing Street staffers enjoying drinks and food at various parties that were held at the PM's home during the coronavirus lockdowns of 2020 and 2021.

A growing resentment of Johnson is brewing amongst back bench Tory MPs with rumours of a no confidence vote incoming. The jeers that the prime minister received on Friday are the first that the PM would have experienced since the Sue Gray photos were published.

The footage soon went viral on social media with many people noting that the people who go to Royal events aren't typically 'woke liberal remaniacs' that criticise Johnson.





























