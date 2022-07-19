Boris Johnson and his cabinet ministers posed for a photo today after the PM resigned from office.

In what has been deemed a "leavers photo" by political commentators, the members of the cabinet grinned in the garden of 10 Downing Street, amid the backdrop of a tense leadership contest to replace the disgraced PM, and ahead of the summer recess in which politicians go on their holidays.

Everyone looked pretty happy, expect Nadine Dorries, whose stone faced expression has gone viral on social media:

Nadine Dorries is one of the PM's biggest fans who stayed loyal to him again, even appearing next to his family during his resignation speech, so perhaps she isn't pleased to see him go. Sorry, Nads.



Ah well. Johnson used his last cabinet meeting to celebrate the first anniversary of "freedom day" when coronavirus restrictions were largely lifted, adding: “I’m proud of what we did" and to celebrate the "strengths of the economy" and the "fantastic NHS".



Ministers also clubbed together to give him a lavish leaving present worth more than £3000, according to the Mirror: a first edition six-volume set of Winston Churchill’s books about the Second World War.

They also gave him a signed photo of the cabinet, kissing his bottom at every opportunity.

How embarrassing.



