Boris Johnson has been criticised for fake snoring in response to a question about Chris Pincher's sexual assault allegations.

In an interview with One Decision Podcast, the former PM was asked if he regretted his handling of scandals during his time in office, including appointing Pincher as Conservative deputy chief whip despite reportedly being aware of complaints against him, and attempting to change the rules to prevent the suspension of then-Conservative MP Owen Paterson after he broke lobbying rules.

Pincher resigned in June 2022 amid allegations he assaulted two guests at a private members club in London and in doing so he set in motion more resignations from ministers who questioned Johnson's judgement, leading to Johnson himself resigning as prime minister as he no longer had enough allies to sustain his rule.

The findings of an inquiry into these groping allegations were published today, and said that the MP’s conduct was a “completely inappropriate” and “especially grave” because it amounted to an abuse of power.

It concluded that he broke the MPs’ code of conduct by behaving in a way that would cause “significant damage to the reputation and integrity” of the Commons.

A recall petition will be triggered in his Staffordshire seat if the the wider Commons approves the report from the committee comprised of MPs of different parties and lay members

So it was obviously a serious topic to quiz the former leader on, but did he respond with grace and dignity? No. Instead, he closed his eyes and pretended to snore. Classy.

To make matters worse, podcast host Julia Macfarlane said his general attitude left a lot to be desired.

Speaking to the News Agents podcast, she said the former prime minister was “belligerent”, “defensive” and “pretty hostile” during the interview.

“I could see he was trying to undermine my question and what I tried to do was not to rise to it,” she said.

People thought Johnson's conduct was unbelievable:

With an attitude like that, it is a good thing he is not the prime minister anymore.

