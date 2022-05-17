An undisclosed Conservative member of parliament has been arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct - on the same day Prime Minister Boris Johnson's called for the Cabinet to focus on crime.

The unnamed Tory MP was arrested by the Metropolitan Police on suspicion of "indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of a position of trust and misconduct in public office". The Met Police have asked the member, a man in his 50s, to abstain from attending parliament while the investigation is ongoing.

The arrest comes shortly after Johnson, 57, met with Cabinet members to address crime on Tuesday morning.

"What we're also doing is making sure that we give everybody the confidence that we are on their side when it comes to the law and comes to their experiences of crimes, particularly crimes of sexual and domestic violence," Johnson said to the Cabinet. "We want to see more prosecutions for those who engage in such crimes."

Hours later, the unknown MP was arrested for allegations similar to the ones Johnson mentioned in his speech to the Cabinet.

The sitting MP's arrest also comes after a series of sexual assault scandals have rocked Westminster, dubbed 'Pestminster'.

In March, Tory MP Neil Parish was accused of watching pornography in the Commons chamber which he later admitted to, although he first said it was an accident. Ultimately Parish resigned from his position in April.

Last month, Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan resigned from his position after being convicted of sexually assaulting a minor.

Another 56 complaints of alleged sexual misconduct have reportedly been brought to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS), including three cabinet members.

Allegations of sexism in Westminster's culture have circulated as well, to which minister Ben Wallace suggested MPs avoid bars in order to avoid facing issues.

