As Molly-Mae Hague once said, to paraphrase, we all have the same 24 hours in a day, and it is up to us how to use them to make the most out of life.

Reader, we are sad to report that the Conservative Party has not been using their 24 hours very well at all.

Why? For starters, news yesterday continued to be focussed on chancellor Rishi Sunak and his wife's tax arrangements.

Sunak has asked for an investigation into his own financial affairs after his wife was criticised for having "non dom" status, meaning she has legally avoided about £20m in tax, and he himself was criticised for having a US green card - suggesting permanent residency abroad.

He has also been slammed because his list of ministers’ interests contains no mention of his wife's £690m stake in Indian company Infosys – which has UK government contracts.

Things went from bad to worse for the Tory party when a court found Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage boy in 2008. Then, one of his colleagues Crispin Blunt defended him in a statement, then retracted the statement, causing a big kerfuffle.

And if Sunak thought the heat was off him he was wrong, as yesterday it was announced that he would be - alongside the prime minister and the PM's wife -receiving fines for attending an event in Downing Street during the first national lockdown.

Sunak was slapped with a £50 fine for being present when Johnson was "ambushed with a cake" in June 2020 for around nine minutes. People weren't allowed to mix with people from other households at the time.

The pair have apologised and don't plan to resign, but if they have another 24 hours like this one it might not be up to them.

