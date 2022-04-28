A minister's suggestion that MPs should avoid bars to get away from Westminster's sexist culture has triggered a backlash.
Speaking to Times Radio, defence minister Ben Wallace left some listeners with their eyebrows raised after he said politicians should go home after the working day to reduce the “poisonous” culture of inappropriate and sexist behaviour in the commons.
He said: “The fundamental problem of Westminster is the overall culture that hundreds and hundreds of people are working long hours in a place with bars and that mix becomes poisonous.
“We’ve seen fights, we’ve seen sexist comments, we’ve seen propositions…my advice to any MP is actually avoid the bars. Finish a day’s work and go home.”
His intervention comes amid accusations that an unnamed Tory MP recently watched porn in the house of commons. Meanwhile, 56 MPs are under investigation for sexual misconduct.
And conversations and debates about the culture in Westminster all kicked off when a Mail on Sunday story claimed deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner sometimes tries to distract Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions by crossing and uncrossing her legs.
It was slammed by politicians across the political spectrum for being misogynistic.
With all that in mind, people thought Wallace - while probably well meaning and reasonable in expecting MPs not to spend all their time boozing in subsidised bars - had in some way missed the point:
The same @BWallaceMP who thinks the solution to misogyny and sexual harassment at Westminster is for women to just go home at night and avoid the bars?— Lawrence Kershaw (@Lawrence Kershaw) 1651133376
You shouldn\u2019t have to avoid the bars. The bars should be civilised places— Ian (@Ian) 1651129300
The problem isn't bars. The problem is misogyny, and the people who perpetrate it.— Tea Junkie \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Tea Junkie \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1651130125
My advice to MPs is \n\u201cDon\u2019t sexually harass people\u201d.\n\nIt\u2019s not the bars that cause these issues. It\u2019s an entire power-obsessed, misogynistic culture fuelled by the knowledge that perpetrators will face next to no repercussions. @WEP_UK #Pestminsterhttps://twitter.com/los_fisher/status/1519566998899933186\u00a0\u2026— Dr Hannah Barham-Brown (@Dr Hannah Barham-Brown) 1651135388
The perverse idea that it\u2019s the drinking, the long hours, the circumstances etc etc that lead to sexist behaviour is the problem. What\u2019s really happening is predatory men use them as an excuse to prey, harass and bully in a way they can\u2019t in the sober daylight.https://twitter.com/los_fisher/status/1519566998899933186\u00a0\u2026— EllieS (@EllieS) 1651130907
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace this morning: \u201cMy advice to MPs is: avoid the bars. Finish your day\u2019s work & go home.\u201d\n\nDefence Secretary Ben Wallace last night:pic.twitter.com/zbQ9UQruLf— Liz Bates (@Liz Bates) 1651136629
indy100 has contacted Wallace to comment on this story.
