Boris Johnson has had a lot of questions to answer this week – and it looks like he’s doing everything to avoid as much scrutiny as he possibly can.

Today, Rishi Sunak announced in the House of Commons that he will impose a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies, helping to fund measures to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis.

It comes following criticisms of inaction in the face of soaring prices, with Sunak announcing the major U-turn by scrapping his £200 energy bills loan, replacing it instead with a £400 grant.

After the grilling Johnson received yesterday following the publication of the Sue Gray report, the Prime Minister looked to exit the chamber as soon as he could as the session came to a close.

The Mirror’s Whitehall correspondent Mikey Smith posted a clip of the PM hurrying out of the Commons – and it’s the fastest we’ve ever seen him move.

“Somewhere to be Prime Minister?” Smith wrote. “Boris Johnson made a *very* quick departure from the chamber the second Rishi Sunak sat down."

Where could he be heading so urgently?

It comes after the long-awaited Gray report arrived on Wednesday, criticising “a serious failure” to abide by the “standards expected of the entire British population” during the Covid pandemic.

It said “too little thought” was given “the risks they presented to public health and how they might appear to the public” and that “there were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times.”

Meanwhile, Johnson’s apology for the treatment of Downing Street cleaners and security guards during illegal gatherings is “too little, too late”, a worker has said.

Addressing parliament on Wednesday, the prime minister said rudeness towards staff was “absolutely inexcusable” and that “whoever was responsible” should apologise.

