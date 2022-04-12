Of all the accolades and achievements Boris Johnson wanted to achieve during his tenure as prime minister, this certainly isn’t one of them...

Johnson has made history by becoming the first PM to have (official been found to have) broken the law, after being hit with a fixed penalty notice over Downing Street lockdown parties.

No other prime minister has been fined or prosecuted for breaking the law during their time in office in such a way before.

The prime minister and the chancellor Rishi Sunak are two of the 30 people to have received new FPNs being issued in relation to breaches of Covid-19 laws at Downing Street and Whitehall parties today.



It brings the total to more than 50, the Metropolitan Police have said.

In other words, a couple of blokes who made laws for the rest of us have been slapped on the wrist for breaking those very same laws.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The prime minister and chancellor of the exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.”

Johnson previously repeatedly refused to say if he would resign if he was fined by the police for breaking Covid laws at the Downing Street parties.

He completed a questionnaire to the Metropolitan police earlier this year.

Johnson and Sunak both face fines for breaking lockdown laws Getty Images

Keir Starmer was one of those calling for their resignations, writing: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public.



“They must both resign. The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.”Meanwhile, the Telegraph reports that Carrie Johnson will also be issued a fine over the Partygate scandal.

Her spokeswoman said: “In the interests of transparency, Mrs Johnson can confirm she has been notified that she will receive a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN). She has not yet received any further details about the nature of the FPN.”

Back in December, Johnson said that "all guidance was followed completely in No 10” after it emerged gatherings had been held during periods of lockdown.

He's now been fined, with many social media users calling for him to resign.

