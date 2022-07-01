Boris Johnson engaged in a truly bizarre shake of hands with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Ardern is currently in the UK on her first trip to the country since before the Covid-19 pandemic began. She told reporters her visit signified that New Zealand is “open for business, for trade, for tourism” again.

She met with Prime Minister Johnson at Downing Street where the two shook hands for a photo opportunity outside the doors of Number 10.

Footage of their meeting has gone viral online after people noticed just how vigorously Johnson appeared to shake Ardern’s hand with some fearing for the safety of her limb.

The clip was shared on Twitter along with the caption: “Jacinda Ardern(NZ PM) nearly loses her right arm on the doorstep of No.10.”

Unsurprisingly, the clip has sparked a whole host of hilarious reactions from Twitter users.

One person’s NSFW comment read: “He's okay, he gets a lot of practice with that arm.”

Another person said: “She should definitely go and wash her hands twice. You never know who he has been doing.”

Someone else suggested: “Right Jacinda, whilst he’s acting like a misogynistic arse, knee him in the bollocks and while he’s bent over in agony.

“Run and shut the door and then you can run the country.”

“Dear @jacindaardern, please count your fingers,” said another Twitter user.

