Boris Johnson reportedly believes Keir Starmer is part of "a privileged, metropolitan, narrow-minded elite", and the irony is too much for people to handle.
According to reports in the Sunday Times, Johnson "despises" the leader of the opposition and hit out at a man he “genuinely does not like”.
The Spectator’s James Heale tweeted about the new reports, saying: “Sunday Times claims Boris Johnson personally "despises" his opposite number.
“An ally says: "He genuinely does not like Keir. He sees this man as part of a privileged, metropolitan, narrow-minded elite uncomfortable with the raw instincts of the vast majority of British people."
Safe to say, former Bullingdon Club member, Eton educated Johnson calling Starmer a member of the privileged elite raised a few eyebrows on Twitter.
“Says the man who was born into money, went to Eton, lived in north London and was mayor of London,” one wrote.
Another added: “Boris Johnson... product of extreme privilege... Eton... Oxford..Bullingdon.. and a gilded life in a tiny closeted world of wealth and power thinks you're all stupid enough to fall for this.”
'Privileged' - Boris is the privately-educated son of wealthy parents\n'Metropolitan' - Boris has lived most of his life in the wealthier parts of London\n'Narrow-minded' - "Letterboxes, piccanniny smiles, tank-topped bumboys, etc"\n'Elite' - he's the actual PM\nIt's pure projectionhttps://twitter.com/JAHeale/status/1523234781273608192\u00a0\u2026— Nick Pettigrew\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Nick Pettigrew\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1652017395
I have MANY problems with his leadership but: Starmer isn't from money. He was very smart and became a QC from a background not that different from mine (he's from just up the road).\n\nJohnson's privilege FAR outweigh's Starmer's is the point, he's just projecting.https://twitter.com/JAHeale/status/1523234781273608192\u00a0\u2026— Sooz Kempner (@Sooz Kempner) 1652012610
He knows Starmer is a super-intelligent, successful man who rose from an ordinary background who values honesty, integrity and the rule of law. He is also known to be a great boss, loyal husband & a dedicated dad. No wonder Johnson hates him - he is everything Spaffer can't be.— Cathie Wood #FBPE (@Cathie Wood #FBPE) 1652007703
It comes after Johnson's infamous recent Good Morning Britain interview with Susanna Reid was fact checked - revealing that some of the things he said weren't exactly accurate.
Independent group Full Fact analysed the interview with the PM, in which he revealed he doesn't know who Lorraine Kelly is, defended his "honesty" and made an absolute clanger when asked about the cost of living crisis.
Meanwhile, Starmer has also pulled out of an event today at which he would have faced questions about the police inquiry into whether he breached Covid rules with a beer and curry.
His attempts to build on last week’s encouraging local election results have been undermined by Durham Police looking again at the lockdown event in April last year, dubbed ‘Beergate’ by commentators.
