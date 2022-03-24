Boris Johnson was captured looking like someone's tenuous plus-one at a party when he met with Nato leaders in Brussels today.

The UK prime minister was filmed looking around awkwardly with his hands in his pockets while other leaders greeted each other with warm handshakes as the leaders prepared for a photo shoot.

It comes as Johnson appeared to be snubbed by not being invited to another meeting, hosted by the EU institution European Council on the same day as the Nato summit.

While Britain is by all accounts no longer in the EU, US president Joe Biden has been invited and people speculated that by comparing Brexit to the war in Ukraine, Johnson didn't help himself.

As clips of Johnson shuffling about, probably wishing he could take out his phone and play with it, circulated on social media, people cringed hard:









And if that wasn't awkward enough, the Guardian's Jessica Elgot reports that Johnson "ambled up" to president Biden after the photo was taken, but as they started to chat, French president Emmanuel Macron walked over to them and split them up.



Elgot said the "whole international press room [was] laughing".

Great...

