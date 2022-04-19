Social media users are voicing their reactions after Boris Johnson apologised to MPs over his police fine for breaking his own lockdown rules.
His statement was heard in the Commons today after MPs returned to Westminster after Easter.
Just as earlier reports set out, the prime minister stopped short of addressing allegations he instigated a separate lockdown leaving do – and also attempted to convince MPs that there are bigger issues than partygate to be focusing on.
It comes after Johnson became the first prime minister to be sanctioned by the police for breaking the law in office.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak also received a £50 fine, as did Johnson's wife Carrie Johnson, because they all attended an event in Downing Street in June 2020 to celebrate the PM's birthday when it was illegal for households to mix for social reasons.
He was then accused over the weekend of not only attending a leaving party for his former communications chief Lee Cain on November 13 2020, but instigating the do.
Speaking to the Commons, Johnson's said: "Let me begin in all humility by saying that on April 12 I received a fixed penalty notice relating to an event in Downing Street on June 19 2020.
“I paid the fine immediately and I offered the British people a full apology, and I take this opportunity on the first available sitting day to repeat my wholehearted apology to the House.”
“As soon as I received the notice, I acknowledged the hurt and anger and I said that people had a right to expect better of their Prime Minister – and I repeat that, Mr Speaker, again in the House now.
“Let me also say, not by way of mitigation or excuse but purely because it explains my previous words in this House, that it did not occur to me then or subsequently that a gathering in the Cabinet Room just before a vital meeting on Covid strategy could amount to a breach of the rules.
“I repeat that was my mistake and I apologise for it unreservedly.
“I respect the outcome of the police investigation, which is still under way, and I can only say that I will respect their decision-making and always take the appropriate steps.”
Mr Johnson said he has taken “significant steps” to change the way things work in No 10.The prime minister was heckled by calls for him to 'resign' but continued on and used the rest of his apology to highlight the work the UK is doing to help Ukraine fight the war against Russia.
ripple of laughter through the Commons as Boris Johnson says \u201cin all humility\u201d that people had the right to expect better from their prime minister re partygate— Jim Pickard (@Jim Pickard) 1650384248
The truth no longer seems important.— Gary Lineker \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b (@Gary Lineker \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b) 1650384345
If you\u2019re not near a TV, Boris Johnson\u2019s statement is basically \u201cyeah, I broke the law. Er, soz. Anyway, onto Ukraine, I went there you know, I\u2019m dead brave and ace\u201d.— John Murphy (@John Murphy) 1650384684
Boris Johnson\u2019s statement, in a nutshell.\n\n\u2022 Sorry I got caught\n\u2022 Allow me to ignore the hurt it caused you\n\u2022 Putin\n\u2022 Putin\n\u2022 Putin\n\u2022 Putin\n\u2022 Putin\n\u2022 Putin\n\u2022 Putin\n\u2022 Putin\n\u2022 Putin\n\u2022 Putin\n\u2022 Putin\n\u2022 Putin\n\nIf the Tory party don\u2019t get rid of him, we need to.— K Mitchell (@K Mitchell) 1650384683
If Boris Johnson didn't understand the laws he wrote, then can he explain why he wrote 7-year-old Josephine (who *did* understand them) this?https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1241348429546217475\u00a0\u2026— Rachel Clarke (@Rachel Clarke) 1650384812
Hands up who believes Boris Johnson #Partygatepic.twitter.com/byy4vQ9PiY— Sam Forshaw \ud83d\udc99 (@Sam Forshaw \ud83d\udc99) 1650384811
Keir Starmer points out that \u201cthe chancellor\u2019s career is up in flames.\u201d\n\nSunak has properly winced at that. He looks about a hundred years older than this time last month, by the way.— Tom Peck (@Tom Peck) 1650384759
Boris Johnson looks on as Keir Starmer talks about people who couldn't see their dying loved ones because they followed the rules the Prime Minister broke.pic.twitter.com/hlTCB9fj56— Adam Bienkov (@Adam Bienkov) 1650385116
\u2018Let me begin in all humility\u2026 I offer the British people a full apology,\u2019 says Boris Johnsonpic.twitter.com/YPPoMLb5q5— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1650384242
The PM\u2019s apology is most fulsome. In the correct meaning of the word.— Prof Paul Bernal (@Prof Paul Bernal) 1650384615
Boris Johnson describing being called a liar as "personal abuse", as though he couldn't also, with complete and impartial accuracy, be described as a cunt— James Felton (@James Felton) 1650385327
It's the deep, vile cynicism of trying to bury it inside the Ukraine crisis. Ugh.— Jim Dickinson (@Jim Dickinson) 1650384406
Honestly, the most interesting thing about any of this is the state of Rishi Sunak. He looks like he\u2019s been living out of his car.— Tom Peck (@Tom Peck) 1650385290
I don't expect the Tories to summon the courage to oust Boris. It will be down to the electorate.— amar singh (@amar singh) 1650385516
Boris Johnson takes a pop at Jeremy Corbyn during his \u201cpartygate\u201d apology \n\nHouse of Commons camera cuts to Corbyn:pic.twitter.com/P0wmmB14Bu— Neil Brennan (@Neil Brennan) 1650385528
It's been bugging me for ages who Raab & Patel remind me of at times like this. Finally got it.\nIt's Crabbe & Goyle.https://twitter.com/BBCPolitics/status/1516449510679064590\u00a0\u2026— James Oh Brien (@James Oh Brien) 1650385577
Labour leader Keir Starmer, started his reply by saying "what a joke" before adding: "As the mealy-mouthed apology stumbles from one side of his mouth, more deflections and distortions come from the other.” “It’s what he does. It’s who he is. He knows he’s dishonest and incapable of changing”.
Additional reporting by PA.
