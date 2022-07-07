The beleaguered UK prime minister Boris Johnson has finally called it quits and resigned as Tory leader - although he's staying as PM for now - but his speech hasn't gone down too well.

Speaking outside Number 10 he said: "In the last few days, I tried to persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change governments when we’re delivering so much and when we have such a vast mandate and when we’re actually only a handful of points behind in the polls, even in midterm after quite a few months of pretty relentless sledging and when the economic scene is so difficult domestically and internationally.

“I regret not to have been successful in those arguments and of course it’s painful not to be able to see through so many ideas and projects myself.

“But as we’ve seen, at Westminster the herd instinct is powerful, when the herd moves, it moves.

“And my friends in politics, no one is remotely indispensable and our brilliant and Darwinian system will produce another leader, equally committed to taking this country forward through tough times.

“I’m immensely proud of the achievements of this Government, from getting Brexit done to settling our relations with the continent for over half a century, reclaiming the power for this country to make its own laws in Parliament, getting us all through the pandemic, delivering the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, the fastest exit from lockdown, and, in the last few months, leading the West in standing up to Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.”

Johnson concluded by offering his thanks to his wife Carrie and "our children" and the “peerless British civil service” and the “fantastic NHS” who “helped to extend my own period in office.”

However, the lack of humility in Johnson's speech and almost no apology lost a lot of people and judging by the reaction online, although people are glad to see the back of him they weren't impressed with what he had to say.





























































