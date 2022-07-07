The beleaguered UK prime minister Boris Johnson has finally called it quits and resigned as Tory leader - although he's staying as PM for now - but his speech hasn't gone down too well.
Speaking outside Number 10 he said: "In the last few days, I tried to persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change governments when we’re delivering so much and when we have such a vast mandate and when we’re actually only a handful of points behind in the polls, even in midterm after quite a few months of pretty relentless sledging and when the economic scene is so difficult domestically and internationally.
“I regret not to have been successful in those arguments and of course it’s painful not to be able to see through so many ideas and projects myself.
“But as we’ve seen, at Westminster the herd instinct is powerful, when the herd moves, it moves.
“And my friends in politics, no one is remotely indispensable and our brilliant and Darwinian system will produce another leader, equally committed to taking this country forward through tough times.
“I’m immensely proud of the achievements of this Government, from getting Brexit done to settling our relations with the continent for over half a century, reclaiming the power for this country to make its own laws in Parliament, getting us all through the pandemic, delivering the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, the fastest exit from lockdown, and, in the last few months, leading the West in standing up to Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.”
Johnson concluded by offering his thanks to his wife Carrie and "our children" and the “peerless British civil service” and the “fantastic NHS” who “helped to extend my own period in office.”
However, the lack of humility in Johnson's speech and almost no apology lost a lot of people and judging by the reaction online, although people are glad to see the back of him they weren't impressed with what he had to say.
\u201cSenior government source messages: "That speech was a fucking disgrace."\u201d— Noa Hoffman (@Noa Hoffman) 1657194023
\u201c"Boris Johnson right until the last demonstrating levels of self-obsession that even in the crucible of politics are absolutely off the scale." \n\nJames O'Brien's instant reaction to Boris Johnson's resignation speech. \n\n@mrjamesob\u201d— LBC (@LBC) 1657195838
\u201cJohnson's resignation speech - not one scintilla of contrition, just a bragging list of arguable successes and blaming others for his predicament.\nNo change there then.\u201d— Brian Moore (@Brian Moore) 1657195838
\u201cA Churchillian speech. Must renew my car insurance.\u201d— Richard Osman (@Richard Osman) 1657195395
\u201cthis does not sound like a resignation speech in the slightest\u201d— pez says up the workers (@pez says up the workers) 1657193688
\u201c"This was not a great speech. Clearly he had not prepared anything ... It was a very subpar speech, it was not historic, it was not Churchillian, as he likes to compare himself to Churchill."\n\n\u2014 @amanpour, not a fan of UK PM Boris Johnson's resignation speech\u201d— The Recount (@The Recount) 1657194622
\u201cThis is such a generic speech, really seems to have nothing to say\u201d— Jon Stone (@Jon Stone) 1657193749
\u201cBoris Johnson's resignation speech in full\u201d— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) 1657194370
\u201cBoris Johnson quits as he led - boasting, blathering & blaming everyone but himself. What a terrible final speech by a man who turned out to be a truly terrible Prime Minister.\u201d— Piers Morgan (@Piers Morgan) 1657193932
\u201cTypically graceless speech in the end. Predictably. Filled with retaliatory jibes at those who took him down.\u201d— Ian Dunt (@Ian Dunt) 1657194634
