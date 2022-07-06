It’s fair to say it has not been a great 24 hours for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as multiple ministers and staff have resigned.

The PM faced the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs at midday and is now facing a grilling by the Liaison Committee, where a ticker counting the growing number of resignations since yesterday is appearing on news channels.

The Liaison Committee is currently taking place in the House of Parliament and being broadcast live on news channels and online.

Both the Sky News and BBC broadcast are accompanied by a ticker that is steadily increasing as the questioning continues and more MPs hand in their resignations.

Over the course of almost two hours, the ticker had increased from 27 government resignations to 34.

Journalist Jack Mirkinson took screenshots of the live broadcast on Sky News, showing the number of resignations rising.

Mirkinson wrote: “lol sky news has a running tally of resignations during boris johnson's hearing and it keeps ticking up while he's talking.”

Another journalist, George Conway, noticed BBC News had something similar in its news chyron below the live broadcast.

Conway wrote: “BBC News chyron has a resignation count.”

One person wrote: “This is top tier live breaking news.”



Someone else said: “Never really watched Sky News but this is king s**t.”

Another suggested: “Cool. Shall we make it the centre of a drinking game?”

