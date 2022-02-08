Boris Johnson faces fresh calls to retract the Jimmy Savile smear he aimed at Sir Keir Starmer after the leader of the opposition was mobbed by protestors outside Parliament.
The Labour leader was subjected to chants about the prolific sex offender and accused of “protecting paedophiles” by an angry crowd with the MP taken into a police car for his protection.
Mr Johnson tweeted that the “behaviour directed” at Starmer was “absolutely disgraceful”, but did not discuss the nature of the abuse or retract his comments linking Starmer with Savile.
It comes after Johnson accused Sir Keir of having “used his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” while director of public prosecutions (DPP).
Former Cabinet minister Julian Smith and Sir Roger Gale are two Conservative MPs to demand that the prime minister fully withdraw the slur after the event.
Labour MP Dammy Lammy was also walking with Sir Keir when the incident occurred. He wrote on Twitter: “No surprise the conspiracy theorist thugs who harassed @Keir_Starmer & I repeated slurs we heard from @BorisJohnson last week at the despatch box.
“Intimidation, harassment and lies have no place in our democracy. And they won’t ever stop me doing my job.”
Angry social media users took to Twitter to voice their opinions after the event, blaming the prime minister for the scenes outside parliament – and accusing him of following a “Trump playbook”.
Tobias Ellwood the Conservative MP who chairs the Commons Defence Committee, told the prime minister “apologise please”.
“Let’s stop this drift towards a Trumpian style of politics from becoming the norm,” he added.
Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, said: “Any politician choosing to weaponise online conspiracy theories against opponents knows fine well that they risk stirring up the kind of hate and abuse that Keir Starmer experienced today.
“If he has any decency at all, the PM will now apologise unreservedly.”
Two arrests were made following the incident on the Victoria Embankment on Monday, with a Metropolitan Police statement saying: “Shortly after 5:10pm on Monday, February 7th, a man who had been surrounded by a group of protesters near to New Scotland Yard, was taken away from the scene by a police car.
“A man and a woman were arrested at the scene for assault of an emergency worker after a traffic cone was thrown at a police officer.”
