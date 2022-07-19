Boris Johnson hinted at a "deep state" conspiracy theory about the UK re-joining the EU and it was as ridiculous as it sounds.

The prime minister took a break from his post-resignation jolly to return to the commons yesterday for a confidence vote in the government.

During his waffle, he claimed that Keir Starmer and what he described as “the deep state” – a term favoured by conspiracy theorists – intended to take the UK back into the EU, despite Starmer repeatedly pledging to "make Brexit work" if elected to office.

He said: “We got Brexit done and though the rejoiners and the revengers were left plotting and planning and biding their time – and I’ll have more to say about the events of the last few weeks and months in due course – we delivered on every single one of our promises.”

He added: “Some people will say as I leave office that this is the end of Brexit … and the leader of the opposition and the deep state will prevail in its plot to haul us back into alignment with the EU as a prelude to our eventual return.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

What a load of [redacted].

The government won the vote by 349 to 238, a majority of 111. Since then, Johnson has removed senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood's whip for not voting - he was on a foreign trip - causing controversy.

And in the debate, Labour's Angela Rayner had the last laugh when she used Johnson's "deep state" comments against him, saying:

Looks like Johnson is prepared to leave office with a bang, not a whimper.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.