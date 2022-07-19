Boris Johnson hinted at a "deep state" conspiracy theory about the UK re-joining the EU and it was as ridiculous as it sounds.
The prime minister took a break from his post-resignation jolly to return to the commons yesterday for a confidence vote in the government.
During his waffle, he claimed that Keir Starmer and what he described as “the deep state” – a term favoured by conspiracy theorists – intended to take the UK back into the EU, despite Starmer repeatedly pledging to "make Brexit work" if elected to office.
He said: “We got Brexit done and though the rejoiners and the revengers were left plotting and planning and biding their time – and I’ll have more to say about the events of the last few weeks and months in due course – we delivered on every single one of our promises.”
He added: “Some people will say as I leave office that this is the end of Brexit … and the leader of the opposition and the deep state will prevail in its plot to haul us back into alignment with the EU as a prelude to our eventual return.”
\u201cBoris Johnson claims that "the deep state" and Keir Starmer would try to "haul us back into the EU".\n\nOdd conspiracy theory style remarks to cross the lips of a Prime Minister...\u201d— Pippa Crerar (@Pippa Crerar) 1658162467
What a load of [redacted].
The government won the vote by 349 to 238, a majority of 111. Since then, Johnson has removed senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood's whip for not voting - he was on a foreign trip - causing controversy.
And in the debate, Labour's Angela Rayner had the last laugh when she used Johnson's "deep state" comments against him, saying:
\u201cAngela Rayner winds up in the no-confidence debate by saying Boris Johnson's speech was \u201cas delusional as the Transport Secretary\u2019s leadership bid but sadly not as brief".\n\nShe adds: "The only 'deep state' relevant tonight is the one he has left this country in."\u201d— Dan Bloom (@Dan Bloom) 1658177000
Looks like Johnson is prepared to leave office with a bang, not a whimper.
