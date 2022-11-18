If you were concerned about how Boris Johnson is getting on now he is no longer prime minister, put away your violins now - he's just fine.

Indeed, the disgraced politician just put away almost £300,000 for popping over to the US and speaking to some insurance agents.

According to his update to his register of financial interests – which all MPs are required to update every 28 days – he travelled to Montana for a business meeting on 11-12 October on Rupert Murdoch's dime before delivering a couple of lucrative speeches.

The entry shows Rupert Murdoch covered his air travel and provided him and two members of staff with more “accommodation and hospitality”, at an estimated value of £11,559.

A few days later, on 14 October, he was paid £276,130 plus expenses for a speech to the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers (CIAB) conference in Colorado Springs for 30 minutes, before being paid for another “fireside chat” for 45 minutes. He was given transport and accommodation from the conference for himself and two members of staff, on top of the fee.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Johnson resigned in the summer after the avalanche of scandals he was facing started to bury him. Since then, people have speculated about what he might do next - there were rumours he would return to power when Liz Truss also resigned as PM in September but he didn't - but he has kept a pretty low profile.

Now we know why, he's raking it in by just having chats. Nice work if you can get it!

It is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in a general election. And for this reason The Independent is calling for an election to be held. Have your say and sign our election petition by clicking here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.