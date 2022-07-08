A steakhouse franchise is getting mocked online for defending Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after abortion activists showed up to protest.

On Wednesday, Kavanaugh, who voted in favor to overturn Roe v. Wade in a recent Supreme Court case ruling, was met with protestors while trying to have dinner at Morton's.

According to POLITICO, protestors called the manager to ask for Kavanaugh to be removed. Later, a Twitter account tweeted that the Justice left through the back entrance of the restaurant to avoid the protesters.



“Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant," a spokesperson for Morton's told POLITICO.

"Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”

Shortly after the statement, people on Twitter used the phrase "right to eat dinner" to mock Mortons.

"There is no "right to eat dinner" in the Constitution. A textualist must conclude Americans don't have that right. Congress could've passed a statute, but hasn't. It could reasonably fall under the right to privacy, but the SCOTUS majority doesn't seem to think that exists either," Nicholas tweeted mocking the Supreme Court's justification in their recent ruling.



"the right to eat dinner in peace? sounds like an unenumerated right to me and are we sure those actually exist?" A twitter user said.

"Sorry, under the originalist reading of the Constitution there is no "right" to eat dinner. The Founding Fathers never spoke of a right to eat dinner, therefore the right does not exist," Bradley tweeted.

Following the Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson, many criticized Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch for misleading people to believe they thought Roe v. Wade was precedent.

Since the ruling, Justices have been target of protests outside their homes and workplace.

We reached out to Morton's for additional comment.

