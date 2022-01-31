A Conservative MP quite literally put their foot in it during a recent minibus trip to Kent to investigate ongoing lorry issues, when he stepped in human faeces.

More Poo Merriman than Huw Merriman (we hate how low we had to stoop for that pun), the chair of the Transport Select Committee visited Dover as part of a “fact-finding” mission about the situation on the ground, only to tread on a situation on the ground.

An article by Kent Live on Friday reads: “On what is referred to as a fact-finding mission to assess the lack of parking provision for lorries in Kent, the minibus in which MPs were travelling pulled into a lay-by.

“As he stepped off the minibus he found what he thought to be terra firma but was actually human excrement.”

After reaching out to Mr Merriman's office for comment, Indy100 were redirected to a Transport Committee spokesperson who said: "It’s an unfortunate tale but sadly true. The Chair referenced the event at last week’s evidence session, the final one of the Committee’s inquiry into the Road freight supply chain."

In the session, held with transport minister Baroness Vere of Norbiton on Wednesday, Mr Merriman said: "Perhaps just to clarify, as I know there's been some sniggering among the Conservative members [of the committee] as to which one of them - they're obviously writing a book - can reveal it, but when we visited with Moto, they were very kind enough to allow us to stop off at a lay-by.

"It was an absolute mess. I got off the minibus and stood in human excrement. You've mentioned the Portaloo that was there, it was on its side, to which everyone was very sympathetic towards me, as you can tell."

The parliamentary under secretary of state was seen placing her hands over her mouth in shock following the revelation, and it's good to know we aren't the only ones taken aback by the whole situation.

