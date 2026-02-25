How does Resident Evil Requiem on Nintendo Switch 2 really run?

We don't see this with AAA games much, if at all - but Resident Evil Requiem releases on Nintendo Switch 2 at the same time as it does on other platforms.

Although the Switch 2 has only been out since June 2025, developers usually release a port for the platform long after a game's initial release date or choose not to release on Nintendo hardware at all.

Capcom should be commended for having a Switch 2 port of Resident Evil Requiem ready for Nintendo gamers at the same time as those who play on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

But having spent a few hours with the Switch 2 version, I can't help but feel a little disappointed in it in terms of visuals and performance.

To be clear, this is not a full review of Resident Evil Requiem. For that, click here to find out the three things you need to know about the game itself and what we have rated it out of 10.

In that review, I played Resident Evil Requiem on a base PS5 and when taking the Switch 2 version into account, I'm not expecting it to look or perform as well as it does there - but it still feels a bit underwhelming.

Leon sections in Resident Evil Requiem on Nintendo Switch 2 noticeably dip in quality / Capcom

In both docked and handheld, it seems as though 1080p and 60fps (frames per second) are targeted and not fixed.

I noticed, particularly during Leon sections, that the resolution dipped quite significantly when there was a lot going on, showing that the game is being upscaled from a much lower resolution.

On frame rates, again more noticeable during Leon sections, this dipped significantly and quite frequently, looking as though it was even below 30fps in some dense areas or when there's a lot happening on screen.

It's quite jarring visually when this occurs and this can also happen in cutscenes as well as gameplay sections to a lesser extent.

During Grace's sections, resolution and frame rates appear a bit more stable but that's because her sections are typically much darker and don't have as much going on screen in them.

With it being a Resident Evil game, a fair amount of it is played in dark areas so this is not as big of a problem as it would be if it was another title.

On the whole, character models and details are nowhere near as detailed as other platforms. They look a lot more plasticky on Switch 2 and hair textures are a bit of an issue as they look fuzzy and flicker in some cases.

Some bright textures have strobing on them / Capcom

When there is a surface with a lot of light on it contrasting on a dark background, which with it being a Resident Evil game happens fairly often, some textures look like they have a static strobing on them. This was even noticeable on character faces in some cases.

There's text in some scenes that is razor sharp on a base PS5 that's barely even legible on Switch 2. Reflections on glasses are a real standout on the PS5 version but here, this particular element just looks like blurred colours.

Some sections can take a moment or two to load as well, particularly if you die and a previous checkpoint needs to be reloaded. The HD rumble the Joy-Cons and Pro controller provide are a highlight though.

Resident Evil Requiem also pushes the Switch 2 to its limits - I found it was getting quite hot after just 30 minutes or so and the fans were working overtime to try and keep the console cool. I've not experienced anything like what I did here before with my Switch 2 unit.

It also eats battery very quickly if you're playing handheld - expect somewhere between 90 minutes and two hours of life on a full charge.

Resident Evil Requiem on Nintendo Switch 2 is a bit disappointing in terms of visuals and performance / Capcom

I feel very conflicted about Resident Evil Requiem's Switch 2 port.

On the one hand, Capcom should be commended for getting a Switch 2 version of its game out on the same day as PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC - that's no mean feat.

But it really feels as though Resident Evil Requiem has been optimised and prioritised for other platforms over this and the Switch 2 version feels a little bit like an afterthought.

Given how good the Switch 2 ports of Cyberpunk 2077 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade are, these show it's absolutely doable to get a strong and stable port of ambitious games on this platform.

That's why I can't shrug the feeling of being a bit disappointed in the Switch 2 version of Resident Evil Requiem. I'd only recommend the Switch 2 version specifically if it's your only option to play it (as the game itself is superb) or you really want to play it on the go.

A code for Resident Evil Requiem on Nintendo Switch 2 was provided by the publisher. Resident Evil Requiem releases on 27 February on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.

