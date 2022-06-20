Partner of dead US Capitol police officer slams Trump for floating pardons

Sandra Garza the partner of deceased Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick shared criticisms of former president Donald Trump and the way he handled the deadly January 6th insurrection saying if pardons were to occur there will be consequences.

While speaking with Jim Acosta on CNN, Garza called it "infuriating" to watch Trump defend himself and insurrectionists with lies regarding the attack. Trump has continuously maintained that members of the mob were not a threat to police.

"I am sick and tired of him trying to downplay or outright deny and his supporters to say that Brian did not die as a result of January 6 because he did," Garza told Acosta.



Sicknick's death was classified as "natural causes" because he died of two strokes while responding to the mob. However, both medical examiners and Garza maintain that the events on January 6 contributed to his condition.

Now as more information regarding that day comes out during the January 6th hearings, people can sympathize with Garza's anger especially as people learn how Trump's team handled the fallout.

Last week, the public learned that Trump's lawyer John Eastman who hatched the plan to claim Pence could overturn the election, asked for a pardon following the attack on the Capitol.

"It should make everyone angry when you see Trump talking about pardoning people for January 6th," Acosta said.

"Yeah well if he does that we're going to have a real problem because these people are going to end up doing something worse the next time," Garza responded. "We're going to have a lot more bloodshed."

While speaking with Jake Tapper on CNN, Garza also revealed that Prince William took time to write her a letter expressing his condolences for her loss, something Trump never did.

