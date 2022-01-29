If you’re a government department looking to throw your support behind a parliamentary bill, then it’s probably worth knowing exactly what it is you’re talking about before releasing a video on the matter.
Unfortunately for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), a clip posted to their Twitter account on Friday has been criticised by the Deaf community, after it expressed support for a British Sign Language (BSL) Bill with stock footage displaying American Sign Language (ASL).
Much like spoken languages, sign languages differ by country, and come with their own grammar and syntax. While BSL uses two hands to sign the alphabet, for example, ASL only uses one.
In the video, Chloe Smith MP, the minister for disabled people, said: “The Bill recognises BSL as a language in its own right, and will see guidance issued to departments across the Government on the promotion and facilitation of BSL.”
The Bill, introduced by Labour MP Rosie Cooper, was passed unanimously this week when it received its second reading in the Commons.
The DWP’s footage then cut away from the minister to show a woman signing to nine people on a video call, as Ms Smith said the Deaf community “deserve to be heard” like everyone else.
However, Indy100 understands the woman was communicating in a completely different language to the one described by the minister, with the individual appearing to sign the words ‘nice’, ‘happy’ and ‘meet’ in ASL.
The video has since faced criticism from the Deaf community, who have slammed the government’s apparent lack of awareness:
Maybe you should put this announcement in BSL so that the group it affects can understand it.https://twitter.com/dwppressoffice/status/1487066755876982785\u00a0\u2026— Claire Cheskin (@Claire Cheskin) 1643445849
It just shows how little Deaf awareness this country has. The clip of sign language was ASL, "nice to meet you" translated into BSL, "H to meet you". La sigh!!https://twitter.com/dwppressoffice/status/1487066755876982785\u00a0\u2026— \ud835\udde3\ud835\uddee\ud835\ude02\ud835\uddf9 (Sign name: Puppet) (@\ud835\udde3\ud835\uddee\ud835\ude02\ud835\uddf9 (Sign name: Puppet)) 1643445664
\u201cWe need some stock sign language videos..\u201d\n\n\u201cI got this! It is just people waving hands around right?\u201d\n\nThis is what I predict went on, the stock video is ASL (American Sign Language). Completely different to BSL.\n\nhttps://twitter.com/dwppressoffice/status/1487066755876982785\u00a0\u2026— Craig Butcher (@Craig Butcher) 1643442331
@dwppressoffice try and respect the Deaf BSL community and recognise BSL NOT ASL which is used in this clip https://twitter.com/dwppressoffice/status/1487066755876982785\u00a0\u2026— Kerena Marchant (@Kerena Marchant) 1643439613
Love that DWP is showing support for this bill. However why then throw in a video of signing without having checked it is actually BSL! Urgh https://twitter.com/dwppressoffice/status/1487066755876982785\u00a0\u2026— SignConnectuk (@SignConnectuk) 1643410256
Uh, the sign language seen in that zoom part isn't BSL or ASL. SMH\n\n- a guy who knows six sign languageshttps://twitter.com/dwppressoffice/status/1487066755876982785\u00a0\u2026— ZadeTheCheetah (@ZadeTheCheetah) 1643408311
The DWP have used THE WRONG LANGUAGE in this clip. This is a fair indication of their normal level of deaf awareness. #BSL #ASLhttps://twitter.com/dwppressoffice/status/1487066755876982785\u00a0\u2026— Luke Kelly (@Luke Kelly) 1643401946
They don't even know what language it is they're recognising, at 22 seconds they're using a video that is clearly (bad) ASL... Embarrassing!https://twitter.com/dwppressoffice/status/1487066755876982785\u00a0\u2026— Dai (@Dai) 1643400202
The clip of signing on zoom\u2026 was that BSL? I\u2019m sure I saw the ASL sign for \u201cname\u201d \u201cnice\u201d \u201cmeet\u201d? Or am I wrong? Please tell me if I am https://twitter.com/dwppressoffice/status/1487066755876982785\u00a0\u2026— Kirsty Jade | \ud83e\udd1f\ud83c\udffb (@Kirsty Jade | \ud83e\udd1f\ud83c\udffb) 1643392529
Responding to Indy100's request for comment, a DWP spokesperson did not address the error and instead said: “Yesterday saw a significant step towards real equality for those who rely on British Sign Language to communicate and passing the Bill will see Government commit to a more inclusive and accessible society.”
However, Indy100 understands the department can include stock footage in their content for creative and illustrative purposes.
