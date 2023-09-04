Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out at 'brainwashed' Burning Man attendees

As Burning Man attendees are left stranded in the Nevada desert due to heavy rain and mud, everyone has been weighing in on the situation. Including Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Appearing on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Info Wars show on Sunday night, she said “well, you know, God has a way of making sure everyone knows who God is.”

The comment was made after Jones referenced the “mock sacrifice”, where festivalgoers set fire to a large wooden structure dubbed “The Man.” It seems Greene is suggesting the weather conditions are an act of God, as punishment for their “sacrifice”.

Green continued: “There’s 73-75,000 in the Nevada desert right now at this Burning Man. They’re locked in. They’re not allowed to leave and they’re basically probably being brainwashed that climate change is the cause of it and it’s going to destroy the Earth.

"And there, they’re feeling the panic. So, what’s going to happen, Alex?”

The congresswoman continued with her rant, predicting that when attendees returned home they would spread stories about climate change.

“It’s the Left’s new lie they’re going to put on the American people and try to get everyone behind [it],” she claimed. “This is what they’re brainwashing people to believe.”

“I totally agree,” Jones interjected.

Greene wasn’t the only one to suggest the weather was an act of God.

Andrew Torba, founder of Gab, a fringe social media platform, wrote on Twitter/X: “Wow God unleashed a plague and a flood of rain over the satanic ritual “burning man” in the desert that all of the elites attend? You don’t say.”

