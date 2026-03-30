Shock as Democrats pack out rally in Trump stronghold

In a surprising display of political engagement in Georgia’s deeply conservative northwest, hundreds gathered in Rome to hear Pete Buttigieg campaign for Democratic congressional hopeful Shawn Harris, a sight that astonished long-time residents. Kimberly Seals, who had spent nearly three decades keeping her liberal views private, expressed her amazement.

"There’s a lot more people that think like us than we anticipated," Seals remarked alongside her husband, reflecting a growing sense of shared political identity in the region.

Harris, a farmer and retired Army general, is vying to replace the conservative firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene, who resigned in January following a falling-out with Donald Trump. He faces Republican district attorney Clay Fuller in a runoff election on 7 April, with early voting already underway. Despite the challenging odds in a traditionally Republican stronghold, some Democrats are buoyed by better-than-expected performances in recent special elections ahead of the November midterms, which will determine control of Congress.

"I believe that there is no such thing as a permanently red district or state or town," stated Mr Buttigieg, the US Transportation Secretary and a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who previously ran for the White House. Speaking to reporters after his speech, he insisted that "things really are shifting in this country."

Harris is testing this theory in his second campaign for Georgia's 14th District, banking on national Democratic enthusiasm and simmering discontent with Donald Trump to defy political gravity.

Last week, sporting blue jeans and well-worn orange trainers, Harris canvassed a residential street in south Rome, engaging with voters who recognised him instantly. Phoebe Johnson, 69, noted it was her third encounter with Harris at her door, praising him for "actually talking about the things that really matters," such as rising grocery prices and the cost of the Republican president's tariffs.

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Unlike his 2024 loss to Greene, Harris believes more people now know him personally rather than just as "Gen. Harris." He served 40 years in the military, including as an infantry commander in Afghanistan, before retiring as a brigadier general in the Army National Guard. He now lives on his cattle farm in Rockmart.

"I went right back to work with my hands and built a cattle farm that I live on every day," Harris explained. "That says to the hardworking people here in northwest Georgia that Shawn Harris works hard just like them out in the hot sun and I get the results." He added that a group of Republican veterans, who helped him on his farm, were among the first to encourage him to run for office, unaware of his Democratic affiliation. Harris believes his background as a farmer and veteran resonates with working-class voters.

Odell Battle, 76, affirmed that Harris "stands for the kind of lifestyle that I like and enjoy." After Harris provided his mobile number, Battle added: "This man is here to serve the community. It’s not just to get into Washington and forget about us."

Republicans, however, remain sceptical of Harris's chances. While Harris topped the ballot in the 10 March election, he was the best-known Democrat, whereas Republicans split their vote among several candidates. Consultants from both parties caution against drawing too many conclusions from special elections with limited turnout.

"It’s just too solid a red district," commented conservative pundit and former state Rep. Buzz Brockway, though he conceded: "But it might be closer than it should." Jay Morgan, former executive director of the Georgia Republican Party, suggested the district could become even more conservative, describing Fuller as "central casting."

"You have a guy who’s a stand-up law enforcement guy who is an extremely attractive candidate," Morgan said. "To have somebody like that follow Marjorie Taylor Greene is just a huge boost for the party." Many Republicans expressed relief that Fuller made it to the runoff over former state Sen. Colton Moore, a more controversial far-right candidate whose style mirrored Greene’s.

Shawn Harris Megan Varner/Getty Images

Fuller’s campaign manager, Dabriel Graham, stated: "The people of Northwest Georgia stand with President Trump and Clay Fuller."

Floyd County Democratic Chair Vincent Mendes, a chiropractor, noted that many of his Republican patients are considering voting for Harris. He believes Harris has a genuine chance because the district is "tired of being a talking point."

"We’re ready for real representation," Mendes asserted. "We had somebody who was mostly interested in chasing headlines for years."

Georgia Democratic Party Chair Charlie Bailey hopes this burgeoning excitement will uplift candidates across the state in the midterms, particularly as Republicans aim to unseat Sen. Jon Ossoff.

"This race is critical for Georgia’s 14th District, but it’s even bigger than that," Bailey concluded. "Shawn is building momentum right now that will keep growing all the way through November, boosting Democrats at every level of the ticket in North Georgia and beyond."