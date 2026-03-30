Elon Musk fans are casting their minds back to a time when the tech mogul was "cool" after footage from a Japanese game show appearance resurfaces online.

Musk made a guest cameo on the Fuji TV show 逆転の法則 in 2014, where he is captured hysterically laughing alongside the hosts.

At the time, he shared a snippet from the show, writing: "Just did crazy Japanese game show called 逆転の法則. I have no idea what happened, but it was awesome."

Fast forward to 2026, and the moment has resurfaced as an account brought it back into the spotlight. After the clip racked up 15 million views, Musk himself chimed in with a simple "Yep," paired with a laughing emoji.

It didn't take long for people to chime in on the action, with one writing: "Remember when Elon Musk was cool and doing weird s*** like this."





Another wondered whether Musk has always been "this unfiltered and down to earth, or if the fame just buried the real chaotic version of him".

A third quipped: "Moments like this show Elon Musk beyond headlines, revealing curiosity, humility, and willingness to engage with cultures, not just industries."





Meanwhile, another shared: "I love that he is having fun, he carries too much responsibility, and it is great to see him get some enjoyment from life."

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