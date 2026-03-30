Cadbury World unveils world's largest chocolate Mini Egg for Easter

Cadbury World has unveiled what it claims to be the "world's largest" mini egg, a colossal creation dubbed the Mega Mini Egg, set to captivate chocolate lovers from Monday.

This impressive 70cm milk chocolate egg, weighing a monumental 55kg and encased in a distinctive speckled, pastel pink, crisp sugar-coated shell, will be the centrepiece at Cadbury World in Bournville, Birmingham. It will remain on display until Sunday, April 12, offering a unique Easter attraction for visitors.

The extraordinary treat was meticulously crafted over two days by Cadbury World's expert chocolatiers, Claire Fielding, Dawn Jenks, and Donna Pitt.

Cadbury World Chocolatiers Donna Pitt and Claire Fielding with the Mega Mini Egg (Fabio De Paola Media Assignments/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Fabio De Paola Media Assignments

Ms Fielding expressed her delight, stating: "After the amazing reaction to last year’s gigantic Cadbury Creme Egg, we knew we had to craft something just as fantastic for [this year]. Cadbury Mini Eggs are another absolute favourite and a British Easter staple, so creating the Mega Mini Egg felt like the perfect next challenge."

She added: "We took that instantly recognisable shell and chocolate centre and scaled it up into a real showstopper. It’s been so rewarding seeing it come to life, and we can’t wait for visitors to come and see it in person this Easter."

Beyond admiring the Mega Mini Egg, visitors to Cadbury World this Easter can also enjoy Freddo’s Egg-cellent Easter Show, an interactive stage performance designed to engage younger guests in completing missions.