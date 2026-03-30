GTA 6 LIVE: Game's cost could be more expensive than any of us thought

GTA 6's cost may be higher than any of us initially thought.

The last official Grand Theft Auto VI updates came in February when Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, confirmed GTA 6's release date remains on track for 19 November, marketing will begin this Summer and there are plans for physical editions at launch.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game ever and gamers continue to avidly track release date news, price leaks, gameplay details, trailers, maps and pre-order announcements.

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Gaming insider's take on GTA 6 cost A gaming industry insider has shared his take on GTA 6's potential production cost after the sum Rockstar Games has paid employees at its Rockstar North studio since 2019 was shared online. Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly said: "The budget for GTA 6 looks like it will be $3 billion dollars once it's all said and done. "I have been saying for ages that it will take other developers 15-20 years to match what Rockstar is doing with GTA 6, I wasn't exaggerating, some of the stuff they have planned is crazy ambitious. "Come November you will see where all the money went."

GTA 6 cost could be more expensive than any of us thought from GTA6 GTA 6's cost could end up being much more expensive than any of us thought. There have been all sorts of rumors and theories flying around about how much GTA 6 will end up costing Rockstar Games to make, with speculative figures online saying it could cost anywhere up to $2 billion. But it's claimed the final figure could even be higher than that. Redditor Due-Vanilla-8294 has dug through Rockstar Games' full accounts, a document of which is publicly available on the UK Government website, and found since 2019, the studio has spent "at least £1.6 billion" (which converts to around $2.1 billion) in "expenses related to employee wages and salaries" at Rockstar North's offices alone. In the GTA 6 Subreddit, Due-Vanilla-8294 added: "This means we're not even including the costs from Rockstar's other studios. Rockstar might be heading for the $3 billion mark." And gamers have been having their say in the comments. Novel_Yam_1034 said: "They will get it back in the first three days of the game launching." xsaadx agreed: "They will make back $3 billion in just pre-orders." 0nlyFuZZ said: "Lots of monetising to come for sure. Not just shark cards." spider-jedi countered: "No they have not. you forget that during that time period you mentioned they still had people working on GTA Online or RDR Online." The exact development cost of GTA 6 is currently unconfirmed.

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