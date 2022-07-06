With the Conservative party in disarray following multiple resignations including from high-profile ministers, many MPs have withdrawn their support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Last night (5 July), former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and former Health Secretary Sajid Javid handed in their resignations from their roles.

Among those withdrawing support for the PM includes Chris Loder, Conservative MP for West Dorset, who explained in an interview with the LBC correspondent Rachael Venables live on College Green.

But, his interview was hilariously interrupted by the song “Bye Bye, Boris” blasting from a sound system owned by notorious anti-Conservative and anti-Brexit protestor Steve Bray.

Bray blasted a rejigged version of the 1975 Bay City Rollers hit Bye Bye Baby, with the lyrics reworked to criticise Johnson.

Loder said: “I think the prime minister needs to go. And it’s with great sadness and regret that I say that, because I think Boris has achieved a lot in his time.”

Just at that moment, the chorus of “Bye Bye, Boris” interrupted the interview with impeccable timing.

A clip was posted online with the caption: “It’s Steve Bray’s timing on this that makes it a classic.”

Even the interviewer herself had to admit that it was gold, writing: “I’ll admit that the comedic timing of his ‘bye bye Boris’ crescendo really was something.”

It was not only LBC that heard the song, as Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid and Ed Balls who were broadcasting from College Green this morning, also got a rendition and danced to it before realising what it was.

One person wrote: “Steve Bray, national treasure.”

Someone else said: “Love how they both have a little jig to it before realising who and what it is.”

