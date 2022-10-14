Stop us if you think you've heard this one before but the Tories are in a state of utter chaos and it is all of their own doing.

Just six weeks into the job as prime minister, Liz Truss is finding herself under incredible scrutiny from experts, opposition MPs and members of her own party thanks to a disastrous mini-budget.

Her now ex-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked for the chaos that erupted from the budget which saw the value of the pound plummet and mortgages sent into a tailspin.

Perhaps then the word 'chaos' is an apt way of summing up what is going on in the government right now and something that could have maybe been avoided way back in 2015.

If you are old enough to remember that summer, you'll recall that bright young thing Ed Miliband was the Labour leader and the man that they had pinpointed as the next Tony Blair. Sadly for him, it wasn't meant to be as a series of gaffes such as failing to eat a bacon sandwich normally and a large stone tablet didn't exactly capture the public's imagination and they decided to stick with David Cameron instead.

However, for Miliband, there was one good thing that came out of this and it came courtesy of the now-infamous tweet from Cameron which posed a conundrum: "Britain faces a simple and inescapable choice - stability and strong Government with me, or chaos with Ed Miliband."

No doubt you've seen this tweet numerous times over the years as it always resurfaces when the Tories find themselves in a spot of bother. Be it in the aftermath of Brexit, Theresa May constantly failing to get a Commons majority, Boris Johnson's various controversies but it feels more prescient than ever under the current self-inflicted circumstances the Tories find themselves in.

And thus the circle of life was complete, at least in a political sense, as Miliband himself has resurrected Cameron's notorious tweet (which somehow hasn't been deleted yet) and replied with a simple clown emoji.

Sometimes the best putdowns don't even require words.

He wasn't done there though and in a follow up tweet added: "The fever that has taken over the Tory party didn’t start with Liz Truss. Trickle down economics has been the guiding philosophy for 12 years. It has failed."

Scathing words from Miliband who now appears to be a much more confident politician than he did 8 years ago. Oh what could have been...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.