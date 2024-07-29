Chelsea Handler hits out at JD Vance over 'childless cat lady' comments

American comedian and actress Chelsea Handler has hit back at JD Vance’s “childless cat ladies” dig.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump announced Republican Ohio senator JD Vance as his running mate and it hasn’t taken long for Vance’s past comments to ruffle feathers, after previously declaring himself a “ Never Trump Guy ”.

Clips began to resurface online of comments Vance made to Tucker Carlson in 2021, in which he claimed America was being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too”.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Handler issued a scathing response to a “hysterical” Vance about his comments about women who don’t have children.

“Listen up you wingnut elegy, this country is still controlled by men and systems that were set up by men that are carefully crafted to continue to benefit men,” Handler said.

She continued: “Let’s be clear, there is no correlation between childless people and the presidency. For example, our very first United States president, Mr. George Washington, didn’t have children. In fact, he had two stepchildren. That’s right, just like someone else I know.”

Her comments referenced Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running against Trump in the November presidential election after Joe Biden pulled out of the race, and who is a stepmother of two.

Her comments then turned pointedly towards Trump – Handler referenced his array of children with different women, as well as his various scandals and a criminal conviction.

“To your point about Kamala not being fit because she’s not a mother, I’d like to remind you that no president in the history of the United States has ever been a mother,” Handler continued. “Maybe if she had five kids with three different men, and a scandalous affair with a porn star, and was convicted felon that would be more palatable to Republican men.”

