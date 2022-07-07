A Tory MP has shown he is capable of more spin than a roundabout by claiming mass government resignations are good, actually.

Speaking in the house of commons, known rogue Christopher Chope continued his flogging of a dead horse support for Boris Johnson and said there was "a lot to be said for having a smaller cabinet" following the great shrinking of the gov.

"May I thank the prime minister for his great service to our nation and also to the people of Ukraine and I think that people will rue the day that he was forced to resign," he spewed.

He added: "Isn't there a lot to be said for having a smaller cabinet, fewer ministers, and hardly any parliamentary private secretaries and can we have a pilot to show how successful that is going to be?"

His intervention comes as over 50 members of government have resigned from Johnson's government, thanks in part to his dismal handling of the Chris Pincher scandal but also because of months of other scandals including Partygate and party sleaze that have left him plunging in the polls and the Tory party looking pretty embarrassing indeed.

It has been reported the PM will resign today but the current argy bargie concerns whether he will remain in post over the summer while the party chooses a new leader or go now, leaving a caretaker PM in place in the interim period.



It is Johnson after all, never one to go without a fuss.

