In more incredible scenes from the world of UK politics, a security guard in the House of Commons has been seen interrupting a live Sky News interview amid a sit-in protest by the environmental group Greenpeace.

Jon Craig, the broadcaster’s chief political correspondent, was chatting to Conservative MPs Laura Farris and Rebecca Pow in the central lobby of parliament when the guard came over and attempted to place a hand over the camera.

Noticing the uniformed official, Mr Craig remarked: “We’re midway through an interview, excuse me.”

It came just moments after more than 30 activists were seen sitting on the floor of the lobby in the background, in an occupation of the lobby.

Confirming they were behind the demonstration on Twitter, Greenpeace UK said protesters occupied parliament to tell Rishi Sunak – who on Tuesday was confirmed as the next UK prime minister – that “chaos costs lives”.

They wrote: “While the government is in chaos, almost seven million people are facing fuel poverty. We need the next government to deliver a proper windfall tax to insulate homes and keep people warm this winter.”

Opting to wrap up the interview pretty quickly following the security guard’s interruption, Mr Craig thanked Ms Farris and Ms Pow for speaking to Sky News “and the policeman”, who proceeded to walk in shot with his back to the camera.

“You’re live on Sky News,” he added.

While it has not been made clear why the guard chose to intervene on the live broadcast following the protest, the “bizarre” scenes have since been shared on Twitter:













It isn't the first time Greenpeace protesters have made headlines in recent weeks, as activists from the campaign group interrupted then-Conservative Party leader Liz Truss' conference speech in Birmingham earlier this month with a sign reading, "who voted for this".

Indy100 has contacted the House of Commons’ press team for a comment.

