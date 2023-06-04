Conservatives are mad that a show about Jesus had a Pride flag on set

The Chosen, a show that follows the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus is the latest target to face boycott calls from conservatives after a Pride flag was spotted on the TV show's set.
In behind-the-scenes footage, a hand-sized Pride flag was spotted on the set of the historical drama. The Chosen has received largely positive reviews and the third season aired earlier this year.
Jon Root, a conservative sports media personality who claims to be "anti-woke", tweeted the show asking why there was a Pride flag on set. To which The Chosen's official Twitter account replied saying "just like with out hundreds of cast and crew who have different beliefs (or not belief at all) than we do, we will work with anyone on our show who helps us portray or honour the authentic Jesus."
Clearly dissatisfied with their answer, Root went on to tweet that Christians need to boycott The Chosen "just like we boycotted Target & Bud Light," adding, "the promotion of the Pride Flag is never acceptable in church or any form of ministry."
\u201c@JonnyRoot_ Just like with our hundreds of cast and crew who have different beliefs (or no belief at all) than we do, we will work with anyone on our show who helps us portray or (1/2)\u201d— Jon Root (@Jon Root) 1685370274
Many Christian conservatives, who follow a leader which told them "thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself", seemed to agree with Root:
\u201c#BoycottTheChosen\nI have supported this show from day one and I feel betrayed...lied to...misled. @thechosentv does NOT embrace The Jesus of The Bible nor the Holy Word of God as they promote immoral sins against God. #BoycottTheChosen\u201d— \ud83d\udc8bKrazyJesusLady\ud83d\udc8b (@\ud83d\udc8bKrazyJesusLady\ud83d\udc8b) 1685598351
\u201c@thechosentv won\u2019t be watching moving forward.\u201d— George Grajeda (@George Grajeda) 1685603135
However many, including other Christians, criticised Root and right-wing Christians for promoting hate and homophobia, with some even calling Root a "snowflake":
\u201cFar-right Christian Nationalist who complains about \u201ccancel culture\u201d wants other far-right Christian Nationalists to cancel @thechosentv. No thanks, bro. I\u2019ll stick with Jesus while you chase around the politics of hate. \ud83c\udf08\u201d— Jose Rodriguez \ud83d\udc68\ud83c\udffb\u200d\ud83c\udfeb (@Jose Rodriguez \ud83d\udc68\ud83c\udffb\u200d\ud83c\udfeb) 1685670811
\u201c@JonnyRoot_ @thechosentv So you\u2019re mad because a private contractor filming a movie about Jesus had a pride flag on their camera?\n\nWhy are you such a snowflake?\n\nI\u2019m a Christian Conservative and I think people like you are insane and make us all look bad.\n\nMaybe you have something to tell us \ud83e\udd14\u201d— Jon Root (@Jon Root) 1685462150
Two actors from the show have also criticised Root for his comments:
\u201cYeah, good luck with that. \nHappy Pride Month y\u2019all \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\u2764\ufe0f \n#loveislove\u201d— Luke Dimyan (@Luke Dimyan) 1685654119
\u201c@newvangelicals @thechosentv Another one of the actors on \nThe Chosen here. Anyone who is going to go at one of our family members for something like this, is no fan of ours. \nThey can close the door on the way out\n\u201cLove one another as I have loved you\u201d\nWe stand with our brother \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\u2764\ufe0f\u201d— The New Evangelicals (@The New Evangelicals) 1685463674
