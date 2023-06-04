Conservatives are mad that a show about Jesus had a Pride flag on set

The Chosen, a show that follows the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus is the latest target to face boycott calls from conservatives after a Pride flag was spotted on the TV show's set.

In behind-the-scenes footage, a hand-sized Pride flag was spotted on the set of the historical drama. The Chosen has received largely positive reviews and the third season aired earlier this year.

Jon Root, a conservative sports media personality who claims to be "anti-woke", tweeted the show asking why there was a Pride flag on set. To which The Chosen's official Twitter account replied saying "just like with out hundreds of cast and crew who have different beliefs (or not belief at all) than we do, we will work with anyone on our show who helps us portray or honour the authentic Jesus."

Clearly dissatisfied with their answer, Root went on to tweet that Christians need to boycott The Chosen "just like we boycotted Target & Bud Light," adding, "the promotion of the Pride Flag is never acceptable in church or any form of ministry."

Many Christian conservatives, who follow a leader which told them "thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself", seemed to agree with Root:











However many, including other Christians, criticised Root and right-wing Christians for promoting hate and homophobia, with some even calling Root a "snowflake":





Two actors from the show have also criticised Root for his comments:

