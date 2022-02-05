A lifelong Tory voter was reduced to tears as he explained to LBC's James O'Brien how he has been "really, really hurt" by Boris Johnson.

Johnson is in a pickle at the moment with the whole Partygate scandal, the limited release of the Sue Gray report and the ongoing police investigation into it, along with the widespread criticism he received earlier this week for falsely claiming Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the recent resignations of five senior Downing Street aides.

So it's no surprise that the PM's voters are upset with him.

"I feel like I've crossed the ultimate line, to be perfectly honest, in phoning your show this morning - because my politics don't align with your good self, James," Seamus in Wallington explained to the radio host at the beginning of the call.

Seamus certainly didn't pull any punches when it came to sharing his true feelings about the prime minister.

"I feel physically sick," he said. "I feel really, really hurt by what this man [Boris Johnson] is doing."

"I've voted Conservative all my life - I'm 59. I believe, everything for me is about how you manage finances and the economy.

He continued: "I've never trusted Labour and I think the office of Prime Minister is a privilege. It's the ultimate privilege.



"And I think it requires morals, it requires integrity."

"I don't have any love for Keir Starmer at all. But I want to criticise the man and his policies and his political behaviours," Seamus added.

"And to tell scurrilous lies in this way - you can't have it and I feel really hurt. I can't believe that we've got to this point in the Conservative Party.

"But I voted for him. I wanted to get Brexit done. I thought that he was the man to do it.

"I'd hold my hand up and say I've turned my eye away from a lot. But I don't want to anymore."

Seamus sounded tearful on the phone when expressing his views to which O'Brien replied: "You're struggling, you're suffering here and I understand why, you've been profoundly let down by somebody who you placed a lot of trust and a lot of faith in and you're taking it very personally I think."

O'Brien then asked Seamus how he can "possibly be surprised" at the prime minister's actions, to which the caller said that he feels "stupid" after voting for Johnson.

"Well, don't feel stupid," O'Brien said in response. "I mean, you know what I say at this point - contempt for the conmen, compassion for the conned.

"But I am surprised at the scale of your surprise because you know he told you who he was a long time ago."

People took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the conversation between O'Brien and the caller, while some felt sympathy for the upset Tory voter, others didn't quite feel the same way.





















