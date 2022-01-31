Boris Johnson is still facing criticism over a series of alleged lockdown parties in Downing Street - and people's reactions are priceless.

On Monday, senior civil servant Sue Gray released her heavily anticipated yet limited 12-page report, which disclosed that three of the 12 events the prime minister had are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police, including one in his flat.

"We had a bundle of material provided to us just Friday, which is well over 500 pieces of paper, about a ream and a half, and over 300 photographs," said Met Commander Catherine Roper according to PA.

Gray was quite frank in her conclusions about the parties: "There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times. Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place."



However, who knows what the full extent of her findings are since the police told her to make only "minimal reference" to the 12 parties being investigated.

She does not go into any specific detail on the events, but she also doesn't shy away from her frustration at the turn of events as she finalised her report:

"It is not possible at present to provide a meaningful report setting out and analysing the extensive factual information I have been able to gather."

Until the Met have completed their work, Gray will keep her detailed findings tucked away. It also seems that she may even share it with Johnson.

In the report, she said that she would "ensure the secure storage and safekeeping of all the information gathered until such time as it may be required further."

