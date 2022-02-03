Fancy increasing your household bill by 54 per cent?
We doubt it but too bad. This record energy bill increase is set to happen from April after energy regulator Ofgem lifted the cap on default tariffs to £1,971.
The regulator lifted the maximum rate that suppliers can charge for an average dual-fuel energy tariff by £693, because of rising energy prices over the last year and households will foot this bill.
Jonathan Brearley, the chief executive of Ofgem, said: “We know this rise will be extremely worrying for many people, especially those who are struggling to make ends meet, and Ofgem will ensure energy companies support their customers in any way they can.
“The energy market has faced a huge challenge due to the unprecedented increase in global gas prices, a once in a 30-year event, and Ofgem’s role as energy regulator is to ensure that, under the price cap, energy companies can only charge a fair price based on the true cost of supplying electricity and gas."
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Great stuff...Here's how people reacted to the news:
Rishi Sunak's gone from the discount Wagamama man to the face of a tax hike on low paid workers, slashing the universal credit uplift, and a \u00a3700 increase in energy bills. What a trajectory.— Ash Sarkar (@Ash Sarkar) 1643888849
Wheeeeee!https://twitter.com/EdConwaySky/status/1489208574962249738\u00a0\u2026— HappyToast \u2605 (@HappyToast \u2605) 1643893862
2022 is going to be a shit year, againhttps://twitter.com/edconwaysky/status/1489208574962249738\u00a0\u2026— \u2022\ud835\udddf\ud835\udddc\ud835\udde1\ud835\uddd4\u2022 (@\u2022\ud835\udddf\ud835\udddc\ud835\udde1\ud835\uddd4\u2022) 1643893878
Ed Miliband\u2019s energy price cap doesn\u2019t seem so ridiculous now tho— Bethany Black twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@Bethany Black twitch.tv/beffernieblack) 1643893655
Energy prices going up as I get too old to be arsed to leave my house is dramatic irony— Megan Townsend (@Megan Townsend) 1643892116
Whilst Britons brace themselves for the biggest drop in their standard of living since records began, the Tories cut Universal Credit, hiked taxes and gave billions in dodgy contracts to their mates.\n\nSame old Tories. Same old nasty Party.https://twitter.com/edconwaysky/status/1489208574962249738\u00a0\u2026— David Lammy (@David Lammy) 1643898598
One of the problems Boris defenders have is that "moving on from Partygate" means moving on to this even bigger car crash...https://twitter.com/EdConwaySky/status/1489208574962249738\u00a0\u2026— Iain Martin (@Iain Martin) 1643898724
https://twitter.com/EdConwaySky/status/1489208574962249738\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/cO7h2LOpkD— dan hett (@dan hett) 1643892606
You, giving the first installment of \u00a3200 backpic.twitter.com/sGQu75DqIq— Ewan (@Ewan) 1643889945
Parties and bills - great start to 2022.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.