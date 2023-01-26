Did a Republican congressman really hand out grenades as a welcome gift?

Newly-elected Congressman Cory Mills (R-FL) is making a bang on Capitol Hill by welcoming House Republicans with ... grenades.

On Thursday, journalist Morgan Phillips tweeted a photo of a letter Mills addressed to his colleagues along with the 40 mm grenade.

In the letter, Mills, who was elected to represent Florida’s 7th district in November, welcomed House Republicans to “a mission-oriented 118th Congress.”

“I am eager to get to work for the American people, and I look forward to working with you to deliver on this commitment. I am honored to be a part of the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committee,” Mills wrote.

As a member of the committee, and a veteran himself, Mills decided to channel “that spirit” and hand out 40 mm inert grenades, manufactured in Florida and first developed in the Vietnam War for MK19 grenade launchers.

All House Republicans received one as a welcome gift from Mills.

The welcome gift received mixed reviews on Twitter with some people believing it to be an ironic, and inappropriate, representation of the Republican Party.

"I'd like to take a time machine back to the edible arrangement era," Ben tweeted.

"Really good idea to give weapons to people who helped an insurrection," a Twitter user wrote.

"Love it when my new coworker hands me a grenade and I have to read three paragraphs to find out if it's going to blow up or not," a Twitter user said.

Others found it appropriate given Mills' role on the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committee. Words like "based" and "awesome" filled the replies.

"I nominate [Cory Mills] for the best Congressional colleague swag ever," Liberty tweeted.

Mills re-tweeted Phillips' tweet on Thursday.



