Dean Cain repeatedly tries – and fails – to hype up Great American State Fair

Dean Cain, best known for playing Superman in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, previously said he would become an agent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under Donald Trump’s administration, and now his support for the Republican has extended to hyping up the 80-year-old’s poorly attended Great American State Fair.

Taking place at the National Mall in Washington D.C. over the course of 16 days (from June 25 to July 10), the celebration – to mark America’s 250th anniversary – has already been ridiculed for its low turnout, what with Fox News claiming the event was actually attended by “thousands”.

As for Cain, he took to X/Twitter on Saturday to share the view from the top of the Ferris wheel at the fair, only for it to show a smattering of attendees dotted around the Mall.

former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger asked: “Can you guys believe he posted this? There [sic] literally 25 people”:

MeidasTouch co-founder Brett Meiselas said: “There were more people at the Biden social distancing rallies”:

And Kate Wehwalt of The Nation tweeted: “This is maybe the funniest thing to ever happen in our nation’s history”:

A short while later, the actor posted a selfie from the Ferris wheel and added: “I don’t like heights, but the view from atop the Ferris wheel at the Great American State Fair is awesome!”

“Wow, this is even worse,” replied Kinzinger:

Meanwhile Tom Nichols, a reporter for The Atlantic, commented: “Certainly can see plenty of undisturbed lawn”:

And it didn’t end there.

On Monday, he shared an image of him chatting to Dr Mehmet Oz, administrator of the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, at the fair and said he “LOVED speaking to ‘America’s Doctor’ @DrOz today at the Great American State Fair”.

Except, when Dr Oz was filmed by TMZ talking about the “tons” of people who had come to the fair, its reporter panned the camera around the Mall to show the true size of the audience.

“This feels like a genuine artifact of the times. rarely do you see someone giving a party-line fantasy that’s instantly disproved so dramatically,” one X/Twitter user commented:

MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski said: “They just continue to insist that there are massive crowds showing up to this thing despite the fact that this is also the 200th anniversary of the invention of the camera”:

And The Democrats used a popular Trump phrase to throw shade:

Awkward.

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